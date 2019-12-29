SURFSIDE BEACH
L ast year for Christmas, Shellye Cheyenne Morris’ younger sister gave her a ukulele.
“As soon as I started playing it, I was in love with it,” Morris said.
Today, she has a couple of ukuleles, a guitar, a bass guitar, a keyboard — and she can play a little of everything.
Morris began to teach herself how to play ukulele based on YouTube videos, and then she picked up guitar, which didn’t take long because she knew ukulele, she said. Next she began to practice singing and started booking open mic performances.
Her first open mic session, during which she played an electric guitar and a ukulele, helped her connect with other local musicians, who supported her, she said.
“I think I’ve grown a lot since then, especially because I’ve grown my set list tremendously,” Morris said. “Once you start booking full sets instead of just open mics, it’s a totally different world.”
It’s a totally different world that Morris is ready to conquer.
At just 14 years old, she has been booked to perform Jan. 18 at the House of Blues in Houston, a gig she landed by attending one of its open mic sessions in November.
“They asked me to play a few more songs,” she said of her open mic performance. “You usually get three songs, or whatever you can fit in 10 minutes because there’s so many people that show up. They asked me to play just a little bit more.”
More than her set list has grown since she started exploring her musical side, said her mom, Lindsay.
“It’s been enjoyable to watch her grow not only in music but just personally, I think, she’s made some great steps just having that kind of an outlet,” her mom said.
Morris’ favorite instrument to play right now is guitar, she said. She wants to master bass guitar then learn more than just a few chords on the piano. Some days, she doesn’t feel motivated to practice at all, she said, but other days she’ll play for hours.
“I’ll just be on the couch, watching my show, just like — we call it noodling in the musician’s world, where we kind of just play whatever and figure out what sounds cool,” she said.
Morris plays from 10 to 40 hours of music each week, and would love for it to become a career, she said.
“If this grows and I can be able to make a life off of it, whether that’s a music teacher or on a big stage — anything in between I’d be fine with, as long as I’m getting to do this for the rest of my life,” Morris said.
The change music has made on her daughter has been dramatic, Lindsay Morris said.
“It’s been nice to see her progression. Music has made a huge difference in her life,” she said. “Huge positive impact.”
In addition to playing music and singing, Morris writes some of her own songs, though she has played only one of them in front of an audience, she said.
“I love playing rock but mostly with a band,” she said. “I can’t really do rock by myself. And I like writing and singing in indie pop styles. A lot of what you hear on the radio but I like to have a lot more heart in it.”
She’s influenced by some of what she hears on the radio, like Billie Eilish.
“Her style is very odd, and I love that,” Morris said.
Morris is also influenced by Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! at the Disco and Conan Gray, she said.
“He’s incredible. He started out as a YouTuber,” she said of Gray, whose style she described as a kind of vintage aesthetic pop.
While she has multiple musical influences, Morris said she doesn’t really have a favorite artist. She prefers those their style is similar to her own or because she just likes listening to them, she said.
“I listen to whatever I like, and if it’s something from an artist I love but I don’t like that song, I won’t listen to it just because it’s from an artist I love,” she said.
That’s similar to the message Morris wants to share with her listeners: they can think for themselves; they are not obligated to like what everyone else likes, or to do what everyone else is doing.
“Don’t be a sheeple,” she said. “I just want people to think for themselves. I’ve always been a free thinker, and I think it’s so freeing to not have to fit a mold of what everyone else is.”
