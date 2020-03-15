Peter sent me a picture of one of his daffodils all bloomed and looking beautiful. These would be the same daffodils we planted under my pansies like the directions said. Mine look like weeds that forgot to quit growing.
When I saw the picture of his I texted him back, “What did you do wrong when you planted mine?”
He was quick with, “I was going to blame you!”
But, since I was first to place blame (you know that’s very important), it must be his fault. I could pull them up, but I prefer to let them grow and hang over the pot, and every time he is here he can see them and I can rub it in. Can’t rub it in for long however, because he is already talking about putting in some summer flowers in my big pots.
Just as long as he doesn’t start talking about planting any more trees, my back will be good. I just have to make him stick to the pots and not the back 40. Nothing else in the ground. Been there, done that.
n n n
I told Tana in Tennessee that I would try and find her a gumbo recipe to replace the one she lost. So, that’s what I intend to do. Here is one more for her to try.
This recipe was sent originally by my fake sister, Charlotte Prouty, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. When I say fake she really is not. If she thinks it, she says it, and she tells it like it is.
Of course, I only take the positive things she says about me to heart. The “bad” I believe she can’t be talking about me, so I discard it.
Thanks one more time, sis. Hopes this helps Tana in Tennessee out with the gumbo recipe she can’t find.
Chicken, Sausage and Seafood Gumbo
INGREDIENTS
1 baked chicken from Walmart, cut up
2 pounds peeled medium shrimp (if large, cut in half)
1 pound Andouille, cut in 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch slices (or can use smoked sausage)
1 pound lump or claw crab meat
Guidry’s Creole seasoning (available from Walmart)
2 cups cut okra, fried until starts to brown then drain on paper towel
Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning or Cajun seasoning to taste
Flour and oil for roux
1 box of chicken broth plus stock from the carcass of the chicken
1 yellow onion, diced
Parsley, about 2 heaping tablespoons (Guidry’s has parsley in it, but I always add more)
2 tablespoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper (use only after gumbo is about done. Tony’s may be enough without salt and pepper.)
DIRECTIONS
Put the cut-up chicken in pot with water to cover. Boil to make the broth. De-bone the chicken.
In a large, heavy-bottom pot, make a roux with the flour and oil. Add Guidry’s Creole seasoning and sauté onions until clear. Add chicken broth (homemade and store bought) to the roux and sautéed onions. Stir until smooth. Add Lea & Perrins. Add fried okra. Add sausage and cook about 30 to 45 minutes.
Add the seafood last because it doesn’t take long for the shrimp and crab meat to cook, a half hour at most.
Notes: If you can’t find Guidry’s Creole seasoning use this: 1 large onion, chopped; 3/4 cup celery, chopped; 2 bell peppers, seeded and chopped; and garlic to taste.
Tony Chachere’s also makes a seafood roux. You can use this instead of making a roux, but this is cheating. It comes in a yellow container and is found with other seasonings.
n n n
I can’t find Katy’s gumbo recipe, but eventually I will, and when I do, I will print it. She is the Cajun cook of all time. This isn’t to say she has the only gumbo recipe, but it is different, easy and delicious just like the rest of the recipes. I like to give you choices when it comes to something like gumbo. Personally, I like just shrimp in mine instead of chicken or sausage. See, that’s why you get choices.
This next one is from Jan Edwards. She cooks a lot and for a lot of folks.
Jan’s Gumbo
INGREDIENTS
1 chicken, cut up
Salt, garlic
1 cup finely chopped onions (1015 or sweet onions are the best)
1 cup finely chopped green bell peppers
3/4 finely chopped celery
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper (preferable cayenne)
Vegetable oil (I use canola oil)
About 7 cups (I usually use at least another cup) chicken stock (you can use the canned stock, but either use the low sodium variety or cut back on the salt in the recipe)
1 to 2 tablespoons of instant chicken bouillon and seasoning for extra flavor
1/2 pound smoked sausage (all pork, be generous, oh, heck, use at least a pound), these days I like using pork and venison sausage
1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning
2 plus pounds of shrimp, peeled and deveined (OK, add another pound of shrimp)
Hot cooked rice
DIRECTIONS
Remove skin and excess fat from the chicken pieces. Rub a generous amount of garlic powder and Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning on both sides of each piece, covering evenly. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes (or pace in Ziploc bag and refrigerate overnight). In other words, let the chicken marinate in the spices.
Meanwhile, chop onions, bell peppers and celery and combine them in a medium sized bowl. Set aside.
Combine the flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper in a paper or Ziploc bag, and shake to mix. Add the chicken pieces and shake until chicken is well coated.
Reserve 1/2 cup of the flour mixture when you take the chicken out of the bag (this is going to be the base for your roux).
In a large, heavy skillet (the very best is a seasoned cast iron skillet; nothing else cooks roux like this skillet) heat 1 1/2 inches of oil and brown the chicken on both sides. Fully cook the chicken (about five minutes on each side of the pieces).
Drain cooked chicken on paper towels. When chicken is cool to the touch, de-bone the chicken and cut the meat into large pieces.
Carefully pour the hot oil into a glass measuring cup, leaving as many of the browned particles in the pan as possible.
Scrape the pan bottom with a metal whisk to loosen any stuck particles then return 1/2 cup of the hot oil to the pan.
Place pan on high heat. Using a long-handled metal whisk, gradually stir in the reserved 1/2 cup flour mixture. Cook, whisking constantly, until roux is dark red-brown (about 3 1/2 to 4 minutes) being careful not to it scorch.
Remove pan from heat and immediately add the reserved vegetable mixture, stirring constantly, until the roux stops getting darker. Then, return pan to low heat and cook until the vegetables are soft, about five minutes, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the pan well.
Meanwhile, place the chicken stock and bullion seasoning in a large stock pot and bring to a boil. Add roux mixture by spoonfuls into the boiling stock, stirring until dissolved between each addition.
Return the stock mixture to a boil, stirring and scraping the stock pot bottom often. Once at a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and stir in the minced fresh garlic, the sausage, shrimp and chicken. Simmer uncovered for about 45 minutes, stirring often toward the end of the cooking time.
When gumbo is cooked, adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve hot over cooked rice.
