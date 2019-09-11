ANGLETON
Ever s ince she was a toddler, teetering around the fairgrounds, Jaycie Isaacs has been in love with the Brazoria County Fair.
“My first fair event, I was like 2 or 3,” she said. “I did the pet parade. That was my first fair event and I have been involved ever since.”
That love blossomed, with Isaacs being named Little Miss Brazoria County in 1999 and the Brazoria County Fair Queen in 2011, she said.
Taking over as fair manager this year, a position previously held by Shane Jennings, she feels a huge responsibility to bring community members the type of fair they deserve, Isaacs said.
The fair, which this year takes place Oct. 11-18, lets attendees see livestock, horse and art exhibits brought in by the county’s youth and entertainment including carnival rides, rodeo, concerts, concessions and agriculture displays.
“I do really feel like it just brings the community together for the purpose of helping out the youth and just showcasing the talent that we do have here in Brazoria County,” Isaacs said. “I really want other people to come out and experience what I got to experience growing up.”
While her career started in the medical device industry, she knew she wanted to coordinate and work in event coverage, Isaacs said.
“While it was fun and great, there wasn’t a lot of creativity involved,” she said. “Because it was health care and medical, it was very cut and dry and to the point. The fair had such a large role in my life growing up, I wanted to give back to it as an adult.”
Isaacs had a great background in education and the fair association believed she would bring in younger ideas to the fair and move it forward, Fair President T.R. Williams said.
Williams is confident Issacs can get more people out to the fair, which will have a bigger lineup this year, she said.
“We moved the cook-off to the week before the fair and that will allow us to have more activities during the fair,” he said.
Big-name acts who will take the concert stage this year include Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner and Cole Degges. Tejano night this year will feature Los Traileros Del Norte.
The fair’s attendance numbers have gone up and down over the years, but lately the numbers have been coming back up, Williams said.
“This past year we had a record number of participants in the science fair,” he said. “I just want to see us growing and thriving.”
Isaacs hopes she can bring a certain point of view to the fair that will entice more people to check out the lineup, she said.
“I feel like people that have been in the county for forever, they know what the fair is,” she said. “But the younger people, they may not know anything about it. I want to draw them in and excite them with a younger perspective of the year.”
To think back at her childhood at the fair and now being the person in charge of the activities and livestock entertainment is surreal, Isaacs said.
“It’s really cool to look back on that,” she said. “As a participant, you don’t think about all the different volunteers that have to donate their time and effort and money to putting this on and making it a great experience for kids. So seeing all the hard work that people put in has been really humbling and really cool.”
