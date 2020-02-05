ANGLETON — Senior Dillon Fisk did the Purple Pride proud this year when he earned All-State honors from the Texas Music Educators Association.
“I feel pretty good. I didn’t think it was this big of a deal,” he said. “I’m happy because all my friends and family wanted me to strive for this.”
Students make All-State through a series of ranked auditions. The highest achievers at district competition go on to region, where the highest-ranked continue on to area level. Those who excel at area competition receive the All-State title. All-State is the highest honor for a Texas music student, and fewer than 3 percent reach that stage of competition.
“They’ll pick the top three 5A kids and the top three 6A kids, which are the different sizes of schools,” Fisk explained.
He got the competition music in July and practiced almost every day over the summer, Fisk said. His first audition came in November, followed by an audition of each rank until his last performance in January.
“It’s just been about doing what you need to do and not giving up,” he said.
Students who achieve All-State level are invited to rehearse and perform with the other All-State musicians under the direction of nationally known conductors for thousands of attendees at this year’s Texas Music Educators Association Convention. This event will take place Feb. 12-15 at the Henry Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.
