ANGLETON — The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Tour of Homes offers a glimpse into the lives of some local residents, including how they turn their normal living space into a seasonal showplace.
The tour will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The four homes can be visited in any order, and there will be refreshments and live music at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, a new event venue at 19706 FM 521 in Rosharon.
“It’s a little bit of a drive, but to see what’s available as an event center around here is really going to be something you don’t want to miss,” said Tamela Gentry, the tour coordinator.
While Gentry said they usually like to stay within a neighborhood, the homes are a little more spread out this year as well, with varied sizes and styles showcased.
“They’re gonna be something really special to see,” Gentry said.
A lot of excitement surrounds the event, and it adds to the fun when the homeowners get excited, too, said Beth Journeay, President/CEO of the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s really very generous of them to give us the opportunity to showcase their homes,” she said.
The featured properties are 900 Hoelewyn Drive, owned by Will and Jamie Warren; 222 Windsong Drive, owned by Scott and Kathy Brown; 3 Oak Park Court, owned by Robert and Rhonda Rice; and 25033 CR 48, owned by Elliott and Shari Baird.
Volunteers host the tours in place of the homeowners, who are given free tickets to tour the other properties.
“Every year I think it’s really important to offer a tour into the lives of people’s homes,” Gentry said. “It’s a really cool community thing for people to get to go in and see the intimate details of a home. I think it’s grown to be an important part of my Christmas celebration, and I hope to share that with others.”
Her favorite thing is to walk through a home and see someone’s personality come out in their decorating style, Gentry said.
That’s exactly what attendees will see at her home, Jamie Warren said.
“Farmhouse is my thing,” she said. “I didn’t change who I am or how I decorate normally.”
The farmhouse look shines through even in the Christmas decorations, which include seasonal Rae Dunn dishes, and a real 12-foot flocked Christmas tree that artfully rests on a wooden box base made by her husband.
Warren decorated the entire house herself, rather than hiring any help, she said.
“Christmas is probably my bigger holiday,” Warren said of decorating for different holidays. “My grandmother did it big every year. She made it special, and that’s a tradition I want my kids to be able to see — that Christmas is supposed to be special.”
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased in advance from the Chamber of Commerce at 222 N. Velasco St. in Angleton, or any business in town that has a Christmas Tour of Homes flyer in the window. They also will be sold at each of the homes during the event.
For information call Journeay at 979-864-9313 or Gentry at 979-848-7046.
