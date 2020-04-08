Another boring day! I’m ready for this horrible virus to go away. So to show you the power I have, I’m telling it to go away like the end of this month. Trust me it will. (I hope!)
It’s still fun watching Bentley and his babies — a used-to-be-stuffed skunk and a still-stuffed black-and-white puppy. And Peter’s visits are always fun. He has the best sense of humor, so we always have lots of laughs. But there may come a time when he can’t come here; even though he does the self-quarantine rule, he may not be allowed to come into Brazoria County.
Then Doblo, Emily and I will just have Bentley to entertain us. Doblo and Emily don’t find Bentley so funny, however, or even cute. When they go to their beds, there is some fussing for a while. Doblo and Emily have a big bed and they have slept together since they were tiny babies. Bentley wants to sleep with them, but “nay” they say. Then just like me when he starts nagging for a treat and I give in, Doblo and Emily give in and let him sleep with them.
Will wonders never cease? I didn’t think it would ever happen. So maybe my prediction of this virus going away with the wind will happen. Stranger things have happened!
I know cooking is getting boring; it certainly is here. Thank goodness Peter is easy to please. We have frozen pizza, frozen chicken pot pies, then cheeses, ham, olives, specialty crackers, etc. And, of course, we wash it all down with a beer. Then we have our dessert of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. Peter usually has strawberries that I have cut up with a little sugar to make some good juice to pour over his ice cream. The man eats a lot! But, he also works out and is in very good shape.
I have already gotten one jalapeño pepper out of my garden. Also I have one bloom on my tomato plant. And some limes that I am sure are going to fall off this first year at my house. My orchard, which consists of one peach tree, has peaches on it that will probably fall off, too … so Peter says. But each day I look at them and they are getting bigger and bigger. Now they are about the size of a large pecan. I think I must have a green thumb after all.
I do NOT want to hear about all the tomatoes you all have already gotten or the limes, the peppers and the peaches. Just let me believe I am a good gardener and let’s leave it at that!
So just in case you want to cook, I guess I’ll give you some recipes to consider.
And we are getting this recipe from Marlyn Monette of Shreveport, Louisiana. This recipe, she says in her cookbook, has been handed down for generations by her mother’s family. These are the recipes I like to print — the old tried-and-true ones.
Grandma Jumel’s Potato Salad
INGREDIENTS
8 medium red potatoes
4 hard-boiled eggs
2 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 heaping tablespoon mustard
2 cups Hellman’s mayonnaise
5 to 6 green onion tops, chopped
3 large stalks celery, chopped
1/2 bell pepper, chopped
2/3 cup olives with pimentos, chopped
1 small jar diced pimentos, drained
Salt and black pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Directions
Boil red potatoes in their skin; when cool, peel and chop.
For dressing: With fork, mash egg yolks and slowly blend in cider vinegar until all lumps are out. Whip in prepared mustard. Add Hellman’s mayonnaise, a little at a time until well blended and smooth.
Mix potatoes with chopped green onions, celery, olives, pimentos and bell pepper. Lightly fold in mayonnaise mixture. Add chopped egg whites, salt, pepper and garlic powder until seasoned to your taste. Chill and serve. Yield 10 to 12 servings.
Variation: Boil potatoes and eggs in water seasoned with Crab Boil. When tender, remove from seasoned water and dump into water 1 pound peeled shrimp. Boil shrimp about 10 minutes, drain and chop coarsely. Add to above potato salad recipe. Sprinkle salad with Parmesan cheese for added flavor. (Note, this definitely not a part of my ancestor’s recipe. I’m sure my grandmother is turning over in her grave!)
Marlyn says, “This the Potato Salad that originated the saying, “So Good … Make You Slap Your Mama!”
This recipe if from Marlyn’s first cookbook.
I have to say Marlyn is another one of my email best friends. And I do have to give some attention to sister Charlotte in Baton Rouge. She made me and Peter masks. The hospital was asking all quilters to make mask. Ours are so cute. They are made out of different fabric with the fleur de lis design in the colors of my New Orleans Saints. She is such a wonderful seamstress. They look ready-made in the U.S.A. When I wear mine I hear, “How Cute!” We love them!
Isn’t it refreshing to hear “made in the USA” and not in China like our drugs, of all things? Sure makes me feel secure to know where my drugs come from.
I wonder how many hands got greased for that one, along with all the other things that are made in China. How did that ever happen? I’m gonna stop right now!
Everyone please be well and help make my prediction come true — and don’t spoil my record of always being right.
