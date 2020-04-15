LAKE JACKSON
With a shortage of hand sanitizer, a lot of people have started to make their own at home. In an effort to bridge the gap, Spence’s Medical Center Pharmacy is making batches of hand sanitizer for donation to law enforcement, first responders and healthcare facilities, and for sale to the public.
“When the hand sanitizer went on back order early March, of course that created a huge problem … for all entities — healthcare providers, law enforcement, first responders,” Lake Jackson pharmacy manager Ryan May said. “We stepped into that gap, and we began sourcing the supplies we needed to make it so we could … provide that to our patients and to the local community.”
As a compounding pharmacy, the FDA prefers for facilities like Spence’s to make hand sanitizer for people to use, rather than people trying to make it themselves at home, May said. “Compounding” just means to dilute down a commercial concentrate, he said.
They make their hand sanitizer right there in the pharmacy, he said, and 60ml bottles of — about 2 ounces — are sold for $4.89 each.
“We’re selling this stuff as fast as me and (May) can make it,” pharmacy technician Alice Chacon’-Hodge said.
Spence’s hand sanitizer is alcohol based — either ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol — to which glycerin, which has some antiseptic properties, and hydrogen peroxide are added, May said. The final ingredient is purified water, to make sure the final concentration is right, he said.
There are no gelling agents, so it does tend to be “a little more liquidy” than what most people are used to buying, May said.
Their decision not to add anything else is from a stability standpoint, he said.
“Once you start to add more ingredients you never really know what’s going to happen,” May said. “It’d probably be fine — but why risk it?”
In order to make the sanitizer, May or Chacon’-Hodge will combine all the ingredients and let them stir for about 10 or 15 minutes, until well mixed, May said. One batch of 50 bottles usually takes 30 minutes to make, about half of which is time for the solution to mix, May said.
They start with 2,500 ml of ethyl alcohol, to which they add a little over 100 ml of hydrogen peroxide and about 50 ml of glycerin, May said. The mixture is then topped off with purified water — enough to get up to the final volume, he said.
“We make a little over 3 liters,” he said. “So that I can get my 50 bottles out of it.”
The amount allows for flexibility, because some of the ratio will always be lost, May said.
They’ve made several hundred bottles since mid-March, many of which have been donated, he said. Recipients have included the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department, local medical offices, many of which are still seeing patients, and daycares, May said.
The sheriff’s department has also received spray bottles of a hospital-grade Lysol cleaner from Spence’s to allow them to clean their squad cars, Chacon’-Hodge said.
“It’s a great benefit for us because we’re having a hard time finding any at the store,” Deputy James Dorsett said. “Between our calls for service and just the things that we have to do on a daily basis, we don’t have time to go shopping and find the one or two last things that are left on the shelves.”
“For a company to step up and assist the public safety sector, it’s great,” he said.
Spence’s goal is to make sure “people have what they need to continue practicing everything we need to do to help maintain a slow enough infection rate,” May said.
While the hand sanitizer is useful to have, people should still wash their hands with soap and water whenever possible, he said.
“That’s always the best method,” he said.
