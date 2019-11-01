LAKE JACKSON
Singer-songwriter Justi n Gambino has been on the road for 200 days. The road he’ll take to his final tour stop will be more familiar.
The Lake Jackson native and current Angleton resident will play the final show of his HOPE > worldwide tour Saturday night at The Clarion at Brazosport College. It will be a special performance subtitled “Homecoming” at 7 p.m.
“I thought it would be cool to put on an event that would bring the community together where we can sing songs of hope,” Gambino said of the event. “I just share songs and stories at each show and encourage people that the hope we have in Jesus is greater than anything you’re going through.”
Doors open at 6 p.m., and local worship leaders Andrew and Brittany McKay and Jude Wright will perform while people find their seats. Whitlee Casey will open the show at 7 p.m., and Gambino will perform with tour bandmates who are flying in from around the country.
Elton Davis, the worship leader at Life Foursquare Church in Angleton, will play keys during the concert.
“It is a family occasion,” Gambino’s longtime friend said. “It is a celebration. It’s gonna be great. I think it’s gonna be a powerful night.”
Tickets are $17 for general admission and $35 for VIP access, which includes early entry to the venue, a private acoustic performance before the show and a merchandise goody bag among the extras. All tickets include a free hard copy of Gambino’s new CD, “Anchored,” scheduled for a January release.
As a nonprofit ministry, Gambino will not make any money from the event. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County.
“I’m a Navy veteran, so I really wanted to give back to my community,” Gambino said.
He chose Military Moms and Wives because a lot of people may know who they are, but might not understand all they do for the community, he said.
Gambino performs all over the world, including at schools and festivals, and leads worship in churches around the country through his ministry.
“I believe in the message of the music that I’m gonna be sharing that night,” Gambino said. “If I can in some way share my struggles and share the hope through that struggle on the night of this event … sharing these songs of hope and sharing a positive message in music has a lot of power in it.”
General admission tickets are available at clarion.brazosport.edu or at the door. VIP tickets can be bought through Gambino’s website, justingambino.com.
