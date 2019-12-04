Well, have you done all your Christmas shopping, wrapped everything up and now all you have to do is sit on the sofa and eat bonsbons? Me neither. I’ll be so happy when all the hustle and bustle is over.
Let me say this about that.
It’s none of my business how much you spend on presents. Just look at the interest you will be paying if you use your handy charge card. I feel like getting in debt over your head for presents is not a good thing. If most people are like me, we already have everything we need or want, so maybe some baked goods would be a great idea. Or just a card.
As far as the kids go, the ones I know have more than they need, in my humble opinion, so get gifts that they need, not so much what they want. That “want” will take you right to payments until next Christmas!
I looked at the interest credit cards are charging to make payments and it’s outrageous — like 17.2 percent or more. You can almost buy a new car by the time you pay the balance off if you go crazy buying presents.
I never charge more than I’m willing to pay in full when the bill comes in. Try it, you may like it. And look at all the money you will be saving! Merry Christmas!
n n n
Hi Gin,
I read the instruction for the Doberge Cake in your column Sunday. While I might admire someone who goes to all that trouble … it’s just not going to happen with me! I bake things with simple instruction like … measure, combine, mix, pour and bake. That’s enough.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving (We did, thank you!) and don’t continue to eat ’til you’re miserable. Here’s what I plan on making this week. Note how easy this is.
Fall Fruit 12-Cup Crisp
INGREDIENTS
10 cups sliced pears, peaches and/or apples combined
1/2 cup each chopped dried cranberries, dried apricots, prunes, raisins
1/2 cup sugar
3 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
1 cup flour
1 cup oats
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
DIRECTIONS
Spray bowl of large slow-cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Toss together fruit, sugar and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and place in slow-cooker.
Mix flour, oats, brown sugar and 2 teaspoons cinnamon. Add butter, and mix with fingers until crumbly.
Sprinkle over fruit. Cook four to five hours on high until bubbly. If oatmeal mix seems dry in places, press down and coat with juice. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream. Serves a crowd.
Susan Chappell
Susan,
Back in the day I wouldn’t have thought twice about making this cake. I used to love to bake, mostly bread on a cold rainy day. But that ship has sailed. Marlyn gets her Doberge Cake every year at her favorite bakery. Don’t get any easier than that!
Thanks for the easy recipe. Sounds good and EASY. But that cake sounded like it would be worth the trouble.
n n n
I have two recipes from our friend Fay Burke, but I don’t have room for them. Look in Sunday’s paper for them. You know anything Fay makes is a must-make for all of you, and maybe me at some point.
Of course, she and Vernon had the nerve to move away from here to be near their daughter and her hubby. But I’m thinkin’ it was really because of the grandkids. You know how grandparents are.
n n n
If you love brie like I do, you will love these. I also love cranberries. Becky sent this in for you to make and enjoy!
Cranberry Brie Bites
INGREDIENTS
1 (8-ounce) tube Pillsbury crescent dough
Cooking spray, for pan
Flour, for surface
1 (8-ounce) wheel of brie
1/2 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
1/4 cup chopped pecans
6 sprigs of rosemary, cut into 1-inch pieces
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a mini-muffin tin with cooking spray. On a lightly floured surface, roll out crescent dough and pinch together seams. Cut into 24 squares. Place squares into muffin tin slots.
Cut brie into small pieces and place inside the crescent dough. Top with a spoonful of cranberry sauce, some chopped pecans and one little sprig of rosemary.
Bake until the crescent pastry is golden, about 15 minutes.
Sounds like a good present to me! And the cost is barely enough to charge on your card. See, I’m trying to save you some money.
I say this every year, so this year is no different. Remember, presents are not what Christmas is all about. Think about it. How much sense does it make to spend money on someone who has told you they don’t want anything or need anything? That would be me and lots of mes. Enjoy the get-togethers and let it go at that.
