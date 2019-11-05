For the past few weeks, starting around the time Brazoria County voters had their first opportunity to weigh in on the Nov. 5 ballot, members of The Facts Editorial Board have been offering their thoughts on the issues at hand.
The local school bond issues in Angleton and Columbia-Brazoria ISD are top of mind for most voters in those school districts, while those who live elsewhere are being asked to weigh in on proposed constitutional amendments affecting taxation, disaster recovery and other proposals the Legislature needs voter approval on to implement.
We will summarize our thoughts on many of those ballot measures in a moment, but first an important point about this election. Whether voters consider our analyses to help them decide which way to vote — or ignore them entirely — matters less than their decision to cast a ballot at all.
Through early voting, which in recent elections has accounted for at least half of the total ballots cast in an election, only about 5 percent of eligible Brazoria County residents had made it to the polls. Pathetic doesn’t begin to describe that level of participation.
One of the chief complaints about off-year November elections, as is the case this year, is leaders purposely put measures on the ballot knowing very few people will turn out. Without people to love or hate, interest is low, even if it means millions of dollars in debt is at stake.
The way to prove that premise wrong is for people to participate, something that requires less time than it takes to make microwave scrambled eggs. To those who haven’t voted, head to one of the convenient polling locations today and have your voice heard.
Here is a recap of how we would mark our ballots today.
ANGLETON ISD: The school district is asking for approval to issue $90 million in bonds to pay for a slew of projects. More than half of the money — about $53 million — would go toward building a Career and Technical Education Center to accommodate skyrocketing interest in those programs. We believe the district has made its case, and voters should approve the bond.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD: West Brazos Junior High was designed to allow for expansion, either because of larger enrollment or to accommodate three grade levels instead of the current two. Residents have called for the district to move sixth-graders to the junior high, and the $11.5 million the district seeks will pay for the construction to make that happen. District voters should support the request.
PROPOSITION 1: With only 13 elected municipal judges statewide, this seems like a small issue. It carries an impact in Brazoria County, though, since two of those judges serve here. We support the measure to put all municipal judges on the same footing, be they elected or appointed.
PROPOSITION 3: We tenuously endorsed this measure that would provide tax exemptions to property owners affected by a natural disaster. it is an improvement over the current reappraisal method to help taxpayers, but it comes with so many caveats it could prove meaningless.
PROPOSITION 8: This proposed constitutional amendment would create the Flood Infrastructure Fund to be administered by the Texas Water Development Board. The state agency would award money to help communities finance projects after a disaster, drawing from $789 million siphoned from the state’s Rainy Day Fund. It’s a good start and deserves passage, but the next step is ensuring long-term funding, which the legislation doesn’t do.
