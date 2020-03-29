LAKE JACKSON
I t d oesn’t take a pandemic for Ron Martin and Jeff Rae to help others. The co-owners of Grapevine Gifts in Lake Jackson have made taking care of others a mission throughout their lives.
A March 15 post on the Grapevine Gifts Facebook page invited community members in need of groceries or disinfectants who couldn’t get out or were older to call or email, and they would do their best to find and deliver whatever was needed.
Seven people responded with requests for assistance, Martin said.
“It’s kind of nice that that’s all that needed to reach out, that didn’t know where to go,” he said. “But if anybody else comes through that door, we’re here.”
Two of the people to initially contact them live in Alvin, so Martin, who is a member of the Lions Club, contacted the Alvin affiliate. That chapter stepped in to get the two people food and help get everything set up for them, Martin said.
They were not the two Alvin residents who first tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
“They are just individuals who — one lady has … they live on her son’s salary, his paycheck, which, there’s no work right now, and so their water got turned off, they have two kids at home, she has stage 4 cancer — just a mess. And they had no food in the house,” Martin said.
Another lady cares for her autistic grandson and needed $8 in quarters every day to do laundry, because the boy wets the bed at night — and they didn’t have any food either, Martin said.
Buying groceries, or sharing quarters, isn’t a big deal, he said.
“We don’t have a lot of money to give away, but we’ll share whatever we have,” he said. “I mean, we’ll all be in this together the same way.”
Martin and Rae are prepared to help as much as they can, up to a point, Martin said. “I mean, I can’t give my store away.”
When they’re unable to step in and help, they work to connect the Lions Club or other community groups with the people who need assistance, Martin said.
“I also work with the food bank at Brazos(port) Cares,” he said. “So if I have a need, all I gotta do is call them over there. They will help.”
A customer even stepped up to help with Martin and Rae’s efforts.
“It was just a customer shopping,” Martin said. “She spent $200 in the store and then pulled out $100 and said, ‘Here, I want to give y’all this, and y’all can use it for electricity or to help somebody.’ We said, ‘we’ll use it to help somebody; we’ll donate it to the food bank.’”
They plan to take it to Brazosport Cares, he said.
While the coronavirus has prompted them to step forward to make a difference, Rae and Martin — who have owned Grapevine Gifts for 21 years, Rae said — already have a history of doing so.
“If we see the homeless out here, we try to figure out what’s going on,” Martin said. “‘Why are you on the streets? What can we do to help you get off the streets?’”
They helped one man who just needed enough money to return to Oklahoma after he came to Texas to try working things out with his ex-wife, Martin said. Another man had his car parked in Grapevine Gifts’ parking lot for more than a year, and they worked with the city of Lake Jackson and the Lions Club to get his car running — and then to help him get his inspection and tags updated, he said.
That’s just what they do — they think outside the box to help their community, and contribute however they can, Martin said.
“We had a customer come in one day, and she said, ‘I’m here because my husband said he’s never been to a fundraiser that there wasn’t something donated by your store,’” Martin said. “We feel that’s the thing to do, is to give back.”
Rae is in agreement.
“I treat people like I want to be treated, and if they need something, I’ll do what I can to help,” he said. “That’s just my basic way I’ve always been.”
They’re not a typical gift shop or store, Martin said. People have walked out of the store before, leaving their merchandise, simply because they needed someone to talk to and Martin and Rae talked to them. It’s not always about running the register or making money, he said — it’s about being compassionate.
Some people worry about things that might not seem important — but they’re important to those people, Martin said.
“To see a smile on someone’s face who’s having a bad day, that’s all it takes. To know you made someone’s life a little bit better,” Martin said. “It may not be the whole picture, but just to get a smile out of them or to give them a hug and feel them just relax — that’s it. You know you took a burden off their shoulders, and that’s what it’s about.”
