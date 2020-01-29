WILLIAMSBURG
Locals named on Dean’s List for fall 2019
Kameryn Arispe of Lake Jackson, Alaina Heuser of Pearland and Anna Rader of Pearland earned a spot on the Dean’s List at The College of William and Mary.
In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the entire semester.
WACO
Local students graduated from Baylor
Six local students graduated from Baylor University in Fall 2019:
BRAZORIA
Griffin Ray King, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.
Jesse J. Martinez, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry.
PEARLAND
Austin John Ingalls, Bachelor of Music, Applied Music.
Kayla Jeneé Miller, Bachelor of Science, Biology, cum laude.
ROSHARON
Joshua Riley Mack, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Tara Nicole Otto, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting and Management Information Systems.
KINGSVILLE
Locals get accolades for grades
Several locals earn spots on President’s and Dean’s List, Honor Roll:
President’s List:
SWEENY
Meghan Elizabeth Anderson earned a spot on the President’s List by being enrolled in at least 15 semester hours and having a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Dean’s List:
ANGLETON
Ethan Wayne Ebner secured a space on the Dean’s List by earning a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for the semester with a minimum of 13 semester hours completed.
ROSHARON
Leobardo Austin Ochoa obtained a spot on the Dean’s List by earning a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for the semester with a minimum of 13 semester hours completed.
Honor Roll:
BRAZORIA
Cassidy Michelle Henderson held a grade point average of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.
LAKE JACKSON
Timothy Jerome Edwards had a grade point average of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.
Elda Ruth Reyes kept a grade point average of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.
PEARLAND
Christopher Rey Cortinas claimed a spot by having a grade point average of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.
Madison V. Lucas held a grade point average of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.
Ricky Chukwuemeka Okwara had a grade point average of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.