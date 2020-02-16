SALT LAKE CITY
WGU awards degrees
Western Governors University recently bestowed degrees on graduates for the Fall 2019 semebers.
ANGLETON
Sarah Hebert, bachelor of science, nursing.
Amanda Prokisch, bachelor of science, nursing.
FREEPORT
Brandon Glenn, bachelor of arts, educational studies.
LAKE JACKSON
Heather Emens, bachelor of science, business management.
Sweta Sundriyal, bachelor of science, business management.
HUNTSVILLE
County students earn degrees
Numerous Brazoria County residents earned their degree in the Fall 2019 semester at Sam Houston State University.
ALVIN
Stephanie Basiliere, doctor of philosophy, forensic science.
Kiara Becerra, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
Clayton Fields, bachelor of science, animal science.
Ethan Hoover, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
Emery Paul, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies, magna cum laude.
Matthew Pilkington, bachelor of science, engineering technology.
Britni Skillman, doctor of philosophy, forensic science.
Brandon Slovak, bachelor of science, agricultural business.
ANGLETON
Thania Cadena, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies.
Karlee Campbell, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies, magna cum laude.
Jasmyne Josey, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
FREEPORT
Crystal Camacho Ramos, bachelor of science, criminal justice, magna cum laude, honors/honors college.
James Diaz, bachelor of science, construction management.
LAKE JACKSON
Kimber Crawford, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
Caylan Henry, bachelor of arts, Fashion Merchandising.
Alexis John, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
Johanna Krauter, master of arts, counseling.
Jamison Nisbett, bachelor of science, engineering technology, magna cum laude.
Jaimie Riley, bachelor of science, animal science.
Caleb Rimato, bachelor of business administration, management information systems.
Alicia Sidney, master of education, curriculum and instruction.
MANVEL
Allison Jones, bachelor of applied arts and sciences, applied arts and sciences.
Victoria Palomarez, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
ROSHARON
Mark Fernandez, bachelor of science, engineering technology.
Clarence Johnson, bachelor of science, criminal justice
Sonya Prince, doctor of education, developmental education administration.
Makenzie Smajstrla, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies.
SWEENY
Cristi Johnson of Sweeny, bachelor of science, kinesiology.
HUNTSVILLE
County natives earn perfect GPAs at Sam Houston State
Several students from Brazoria County earned places on the President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester at Sam Houston State University.
To make the list, students must be undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
ALVIN: Ethan Hoover; Olivia McBride; Maria Montalvo
ANGLETON: Eleonora Grill, Heather Morgan, Sean Wisecup and Shateria Randall
BRAZORIA: Wesley Folse and Taylar Laughlin
CLUTE: Cassidy Crouch, Katia Funes and Konner Patton
DANBURY: Rosa Barron
FREEPORT: Joshua Bell, Crystal Camacho Ramos and Diana Cortez
LAKE JACKSON: Daniel Easter, Jenna Goins, Carolyn Jess, Caleb Rimato, Ciara Robertson, Megan Weeks and Samuel Wilsey
MANVEL: Sarah Adair, Sydney Cisneros and Christian Perez
WEST COLUMBIA: Kimberly Carr
