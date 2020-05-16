I hope all you mothers had a wonderful Mother’s Day last Sunday. I guess I did; I don’t know yet. This Saturday a week ago was when this column was written. I hope one of my kids gave me a big diamond ring, but I’m thinking not. And if they did, all I really wanted was a phone call telling me how wonderful I am! The ring would just be a bonus.
I wanted all the local folks to know that Snooty Poodle has moved to its new location at 1027 N. Brazosport Blvd. in Richwood (which is also Highway 288-B). The phone number is the same. They are so good. Bentley highly recommends it.
I took Bentley in to get groomed. He looked like he had gained a ton of weight. So, I cut his food intake down a little. But when I went to pick him up, he looked so little. I think he lost 40 pounds of hair.
Speaking of losing hair, I went to see Silvia today and I think I lost 30 pounds of hair. I could hardly wait for her to get open. And I am so happy to see all the chairs were filled up and people waiting outside with masks on. So business is back. Yea!
n n n
I received this letter in the snail mail, and boy does it ever bring back memories. Here is the letter, then the memories, then the recipe.
Dear Gin,
I read your column, and I enjoy it. I am looking for a tea cake recipe. Thank you very much.
Yours Truly,
Frankie Prudhomme, Kinder, Louisiana
Frankie,
I do have a recipe. The story: As a kid I never ate a tea cake. My mother told me stories of when she was a kid my grandmother would make tea cakes and put them in a pillow case. She was from a family of eight kids. My grandmother’s sister had 12 kids, and when they all came to visit, the pillow case of tea cakes were gone in a few seconds.
My mother never made them. As a matter of fact, I can’t remember her ever making cookies, period. She made lots of cakes and pies, however, which to me was better than cookies. Maybe that’s where I got it from. I raised four kids and never made a cookie either. When Cheryl got old enough, she made enough snickerdoodles to go around the world and back.
Now for another story to get to where this recipe for tea cakes comes from.
My husband had an aunt and uncle who lived in Harrisonburg, Louisiana. We would go visit them, and his Uncle Robert always make tea cakes. Those were his specialty. His were the first tea cakes I had ever eaten. I loved them right out of the oven, so I knew when we visited I would get some warm tea cakes.
I jotted down the recipe, but can I find it? No! But, my sweet sister-in-law Cathy has it. Seems when she and Jerry went to visit, she was smart enough to write it down and type it up nice and neat where you can read it, and she just now gave it to me to give to you. Robert must have made tea cakes for the whole of Harrisonburg. So now if the mood ever hits me, I’ll have it too, thanks to you, Frankie. Here we go.
Tea Cakes
(Robert Oliphant)
Ingredients
1 stick butter (softened)
1 stick margarine (softened)
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
DIRECTIONS
Mix all ingredients in mixer. Roll about one-quarter of the dough at a time on floured surface. Place on greased cookie sheet. Bake in 400-degree oven for eight to 10 minutes.
Keep a close eye on them! Everybody’s oven may not be the same. You don’t want these cookies to get brown. So at 400 degrees I would say maybe six to eight minutes. Then gobble them up when they are cool enough to eat.
Oh, if you have cookie cutters, of course use them. If you don’t have any like I don’t, use a glass or use your imagination. Place on the cookie sheet about 1 1/2 inches apart. Enjoy!
And thanks to Robert for making these cookies on every visit. And thanks to Cathy for having more sense than her sister-in-law (me) for writing the recipe down where one could read it — or more importantly, placing it in a folder where it can be easily found like she does. See, she and Cheryl are probably the most disgustingly neat and organized people I know and love.
And thanks again to you, Frankie,for asking for it.
