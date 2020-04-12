75 years ago
President G. M. McGranahan of the Brazosport Independent School District explained the district organization, its present operation and plans for the future in introducing Dr. James Greenleaf Umstattd, professor of Secondary Education at the University of Texas, director of a survey made of the Brazosport district, before a meeting of the Freeport Parent-Teacher Association last Thursday.
“As you all know,” Mr. McGranahan pointed out, “the Brazosport district is a new district, originating in August of 1944, resulting from the consolidation of the Freeport,Velasco and Clule-Lake Jackson independent school districts.
“Why were these districts consolidated into one large district?” Mr. McGranahan asked.
“First: To provide a distribution of wealth or income which would enable school administrators to provide equality of educational opportunities to the Brazosport school children.
“Second: To provide a standard coordinated curriculum plan to fit the general educational requirements of our community. After all, the children of Freeport, Velssco, Lake Jackson and Clute have the same common interests in this industrialized community and are entitled to equality of educational facilities.
“Third: To provide a higher level of educational facilities for the area.
“This is possible because the larger district can attract and afford to provide better facilities and personnel to carry on an enviable educational program.
“The school board and school administration are very enthusiastic about the future of the Brazosport Independent School District. We believe that in a very few years the Brazosport District will be at the top and will be a model for other Texas districts to copy.
“Your appointed school board took office about one week before the start of the present school term. All members are very appreciative of the splendid spirit of cooperation we received from the administrative staffs of the separate districts which comprised the consolidation. Time was short, and it was necessary that they carry on with a minimum of organized changes. Coordination was accomplished without too much confusion and much progress has been made. We expect still further improvement before the opening of the school term.”
50 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — Construction of a Holiday Inn was one step closer to reality here Tuesday night as the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to the City Council that it accept the plat for the motel complex.
Arthur H Mahoney, innkeeper at the Galveston Holiday Inn, and Hal Wilcox, a property analyst with Clark Development, the firm that purchased the local inn site in 1968, presented the plans to the Planning Commission.
Wilcox said if the City Council acts favorably on the plans and in completing rezoning for the motel at the regular council meeting Monday, the development firm plans to be in for a building permit on Tuesday.
If things move as now planned, Mahoney said he definitely planned to have the motel upon for business by the first of next year. He estimated six to seven months for construction.
Initially a commercial building and two separate buildings with 40 motel units each would be built, the men told the planners Tin- commercial building would house the lobby, offices, a large dining room, a private club and two meeting rooms that can be used together as a banquet room.
The hotel units will be in two-story buildings and the acreage is planned for two more similar motel buildings to be added as needed.
The motel is to be on a site on the north side of Highway 332, about midway between the Sycamore and Flag Lake intersections.
It is planned that Garland Drive will be extended to the highway and will be to the east of a service station which will eventually be part of the complex. An apartment project is planned east of Garland Drive by the same developers.
15 years ago
RICHWOOD — The city is about to hit a growth spurt as a new subdivision with more than 100 homes inches closer to development.
At a council meeting this week, developers for Audubon Woods II subdivision presented a conceptual plan for 139 homes to be built in two phases. The proposed subdivision is south of FM 2004, between Glenwood Bayou subdivision and Schrader Lane.
The first phase includes 38 single-family homes below the city’s required setback and lot size, which means City Council would have to amend residential zoning, said City Secretary Karen Schrom. The city currently requires lots to have 8,400 square feet and homes to have 7 1/2 feet on either side, she said.
Developer Bobby Weaver is marketing the 38 homes, which he’s calling “patio homes,” for seniors looking to downsize. According to the design, the homes would have 5,500-square-foot lots with either five feet between the neighboring houses or a zero lot line and 10 feet to the next house, he said.
“We’ve had quite a few people who’ve shown an interest in less yard for maintenance and less headaches,” Weaver said Tuesday. “As people get older, they want fewer things to worry about.”
The smaller single-family homes would mark the first of their kind in the city, Schrom said.
Designed in a winding cul-de-sac called Eagle Nest Court, the homes would have a brick front entry to set the section off from the rest of the subdivision.
“It will be a little island from the standpoint that it will have its own character,” Weaver said.
Councilman Tim Seidler said the patio home design initially worried him, but the developer allayed his concerns.
Councilman Scott Sitton looked forward to seeing the plans develop.
“The thought of another Audubon Woods is appealing to me,” he said. “I don’t speak for everybody.”
Weaver said he plans to return to council in May in hopes it will change residential zoning requirements. Regardless of its decision, Weaver told council he plans to develop the subdivision, but the design would have to be amended if it leaves the zoning as is.
Crews will begin clearing the land in less than a month, and construction will start in late summer or early fall on infrastructure like roads and sewers, Weaver said. Once completed, the homes will range in price from about $140,000 to $180,000, he said.
The subdivision’s imminent construction excited city officials who’ve seen development for the 44 acres fall through numerous times, Schrom said.
One developer wanted to turn the land into a golf course.
