Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and blessings to Pastor Lester Miller, First Lady Patty Miller, Annie Floyd, Renee Woolsey, Almetrie Barnes, Ardis Bess, Rosie Wiley and all the spirit-filled women of the Blue Run Baptist Church who hosted their annual prayer breakfast. The thought-provoking theme was, “Hurting Women, You’ve got to hurt before you heal.” High notes of praise also to God’s anointed speakers, Minister Delone Nichols, Dorothy Bryant and the Rev. Lernette Patterson, who spoke powerful and penetrating words of healing and deliverance. We were sufficiently granted physical as well as spiritual food for our Christian journey. Love and prayers to each of you.
Randy Gilbert
Christina M. DeWitt. She is always volunteering for our community and is always helping someone.
LayLay TheRealest Wright
I want to give a huge shout out to every member of our Wright family for putting together our beautiful family reunion this past Sunday. It was a success! My grandparents would’ve been so very proud. It was well organized and everyone had a great time. My people I hadn’t seen in so long, they were all so nice and welcoming and so much fun. The food was great, the fun games and just simply having conversations with family members laughing and catching up. Yes, I have to be honest, this was a perfect day for me. When I stepped foot in my apartment Sunday evening, all I could do is look up to God and say two words — THANK YOU.
Susan Neal Singletary
Words will never be enough to thank my sister Connie and my brother in-law Chris for all they do and have done for me, I love y’all.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of grace and congratulations to Tom Ward, director of District 6, on retiring after 30 years of serving on the Jackson Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Tom is a loving and loyal member of the St. Paul Baptist Church, where the Rev. L.C. Dews is the shepherd of the house. Our gratitude extended to you for faithfully ensuring the needs of your constituents by providing us with such superb services. Our Christian life is a journey. We move from point A to point B, and when we can help our fellow men, God will get all the glory. God loves you and may His loving kindness grant you a prosperous retirement.
