Benji Leal of Lake Jackson and Robert Barnhart of Angleton have both been singing for years, but when they’re done with a tune, they don’t impel the audience to “give it up for the band.” There isn’t one.
The local performers are karoake artists, and based on results from an international competition in Laughlin, Nevada, they stack up well against the best in the world at it.
They were strangers when they each took part in the Main Street Cafe in Danbury qualifying round for the Talent Quest International Karaoke Singing Contest that took place Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. Both men were experienced karaoke performance and advanced to the regional competition and then state, where they punched their tickets to Nevada.
The course to competing alongside singers from Canada, New Zealand and Russia, as well as other countries and around the United States, started for Leal and Barnhart during their school days. Leal fell in love with choir and with performing in fourth grade, he said. Barnhart also was part of his school’s choir program before “it became addictive to me” his senior year of high school, he said.
Country music is Barnhart’s preferred genre, he said, especially songs from the 1990s. He reached the Top 5 in the world for the Male Country category in Vegas, and took home a trophy for third place.
“Given this was my first year and I made it that far was a huge accomplishment,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”
While “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks was the song that jump-started Barnhart’s karaoke journey, his go-to competition song is “This Woman and This Man” by Clay Walker, he said.
“I can take it and make it more of my own than any other song I’ve sung before,” he said.
Leal’s prefers pop and rock, and he made it to the Top 10 at the international competition in Nevada before coming home eighth in the Male Pop/Rock category. He performed “Walking in Memphis” by Marc Cohn for the judges.
“I like to take the songs that aren’t as popular and really jazz them up,” Leal said.
More than 100 contestants were judged on vocal performance, appearance and stage presence. Vocally, Leal was on par with all of the top five finalists, the judges told him, “but what hurt me was my clothing,” he said.
Barnhart credits the support of his mom for helping him reach this point, Stacey Barnhart, who has a background in choir, is very proud of her son, she said.
“It was a wonderful journey for him,” she said. “You can see that he grew tremendously from the first day that he got there to the end. He came out of his shell.”
Leal and Barnhart came home with more than just their results. The two men formed a lasting friendship that extends to the other competitors, 12 of whom were from Texas. There was no animosity among competitors, they said.
“We were all very supportive of each other,” Barnhart said. “We feel like family now.”
That support is an important factor to Leal, because to him, it’s important to cheer for and support anybody who participates, whether or not they’re talented, he said.
“I will clap for them and I will support them,” Leal said. “Somebody did it for me, so I’m gonna do it for them.
“Karaoke is not about who’s better than who. It’s really just about having fun and supporting each other.”
Both Barnhart and Leal are excited to compete again in the future.
“I’m gonna try to take first place next year,” Barnhart said. “I can’t wait; I wish it was tomorrow.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.