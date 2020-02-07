WEST COLUMBIA
Country music lovers undoubtedly are familiar with Merle Haggard, known for such hits as “Okie From Muskogee” and “Silver Wings.” They might not be as familiar with the music of his son, Marty.
Marty Haggard will perform a tribute concert to his father, who died on his 79th birthday in 2016. The family-friendly event will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Columbia Heritage Foundation Hall, 508 E. Bernard St. in West Columbia.
“Who better to do a tribute to Merle Haggard than his oldest son?” said Jody Barrilleaux, who works with Marty’s wife, Tessa, as an administrative assistant.
Performing with Haggard will be Dwayne Barrilleaux on lead electric guitar and Mark Abbott on upright bass.
“Marty does a great tribute to his dad,” Jody Barrilleaux said.
“I consider my dad the greatest singer-songwriter ever, and I am sure a lot of people agree with that,” Haggard said.
Haggard had established a music career for himself, but his love for his father and his fathger’s music eventually inspired the tribute show and recording of two tribute albums, according to Haggard’s website.
“Marty Haggard performs real country music and also honors his legendary father, Merle Haggard,” Haggard’s website states. “Marty shares his dad’s songs and his own personal stories of the past.”
“This is not an impersonation of my dad,” Haggard said. “I’m not him, I’m his son. If I sound like him, I can’t help it. If I don’t sound like him, I can’t help it. One thing my dad always told me was to just be myself, and I can do that.”
Doors open at 6 p.m., and Haggard will be available to meet guests and sign autographs after the show.
General admission tickets cost $27 in advance and $30 at the door, and they are non-refundable. To purchase tickets, visit martyhaggard.net or call 1-800-838-3006.
For information, call Jody Barrilleaux at 337-794-3113.
