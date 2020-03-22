Holly Rae Garcia has always been a big reader, but one reason she set out to write a book was to see if she could accomplish it. It paid off. Garcia’s debut novel, “Come Join the Murder,” releases Friday.
Garcia describes the book as a revenge story — a mother seeking revenge for her son’s murder — set in a Surfside and Galveston hybrid town. It’s told in alternating perspectives from the mother Rebecca’s point of view, which is the majority of the book, and the killer James’ point of view, which is about a third of it, Garcia said.
The inspiration for the story actually came from a friend of Garcia, she said. He told her where he grew up was so flat a person could watch their dog run away for two weeks, and she thought that was hilarious. She went home and started writing a book that was originally going to be about a hitchhiker seeking revenge, she said.
“I changed it to a woman who wasn’t hitchhiking, and it sort of evolved from that,” Garcia said. “And that line’s not in the book at all, but it started it.”
The story is somewhat geographically personal, set in “basically Surfside with Galveston … bars and alleys added, pretty much,” and incorporating her brother’s pub, which is in Churchill. While it also incorporates weather and dialect that are familiar to Garcia because they’re local to Brazoria County, that’s about the extent of where the personal connection ends because she doesn’t draw parallels between herself and any of the characters.
“I wanted a protagonist that you didn’t really like, and an antagonist that you liked,” Garcia said. “So it’s like a bad guy who’s kind of good, and a good person who’s kind of bad.”
Revenge is one of the only things that can pretty much turn anyone bad, she said.
In this way, the reader might just be able to identify with Rebecca.
“The person could think, when reading it, ‘That could be me,’” said Linda Hartsfield, Garcia’s mom.
Hartsfield, was a beta reader for the book, and read it without knowing what would happen, she said.
“It was hard to put down,” Hartsfield said. “I was really having a hard time putting it down, and I was … trying to research stuff that she would put in there — like, ‘OK, is this true?’ and ‘What is this?’”
“She caught a lot of things,” Garcia said of her mom.
Garcia also credits Hartsfield for some of the inspiration behind the story.
“I grew up reading Stephen King and true crime novels of mothers killing children and all these awful things,” Garcia said.
“And I was like, ‘So if anyone has any issues with the morbidity within, you can see her,’” she said, referencing Hartsfield. “Because it’s her fault.”
Hartsfield was glad to be a part of the process, she said.
“As her mother, I felt honored that she appreciated my opinion,” Hartsfield said. “She also knew that my history in reading of serial killers, true crime, Stephen King and all that … I felt like she thought I would know what was psychologically thrilling.”
While Garcia grew up with Stephen King, she also finds literary influences in Edgar Allan Poe, Christopher Pike and R.L. Stine, whose tween-targeted thrillers books were big when she was in junior high, she said. And she read her mom’s serial killer books — kept on the coffee table — “all the time,” she said.
True crime especially influenced Garcia’s writing because what she likes to read and to write are stories where humans are the bad guys, rather than something supernatural, she said.
“It scares me more, because it’s more likely,” she said. “I don’t believe in ghosts or any vampires — I read that and I’m not scared. But home invasions creep me the hell out so bad.”
In order to get in the headspace of writing the book, particularly the death of the little boy, Oliver, Garcia read articles on grief and watched videos of mothers talking about losing their children, she said.
“It’s made me hug my kids a little more,” she said.
Her son, who is 17 now, almost drowned twice when he was little, which gave her the idea for the little boy in the story to drown, she said.
Neither her son nor her daughter, who is 20, have read the book, “and they’re both mad at me for that,” she said.
But she wanted to wait until it was an actual book, rather than a PDF.
“I wanted them to hold my book and read it,” she said.
On Amazon, the e-book will be available for $4.99, while the paperback will cost $9.99, Garcia said.
Garcia finished the book a year ago after a year of writing it, she said. She is editing a Bigfoot novella that she wrote with her husband, but has already outlined another psychological thriller for the future, she said.
She’s proud of the book and of the accomplishment of completing it, but also said she had fun and “kind of just fell in love” with the process along the way.
“I know I’m already a better writer than I was then, and I’ll be in a year a better writer than I am now,” Garcia said. “You hope to always grow.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.