Here we are in May! I’m hoping by the time we see June roll around all will be well. Happy to say that a lot of my readers are keeping my spirits up with all the funnies they send me. I love them! I will print a couple for you later. But the opening paragraph is always about me.
I did it! I cut the back of my hair. Of course it looks good to me because I don’t have to see it. It’s really hard backing up to a mirror with a mirror in hand and a pair of scissors in the other and just start cutting. I’m not entirely happy with it, so if this virus isn’t gone pretty darn soon, I will get bored again and chop some more off. Who knows? By the time I get through with cutting my hair, I will be good enough to cut Cheryl’s bangs.
I can’t remember at what age she would no longer let cut them, but for the longest time, she wouldn’t let me near her with a pair of scissors. (Still won’t!) Maybe because most of her youth she walked around with her bangs almost to her hair line. I had to get them straight!
I also offer to cut my sister-in-law’s bangs, too, when she says she needs to go get her bangs cut. But since she was around when Cheryl was growing up and could see her bangs, she won’t let me. I have gotten better now that I have trimmed my own, so I have no idea why they won’t let just try.
n n n
About the time I thought I would give up on Bentley doing something new to entertain me he finally came up with something new. Emily is a little fat girl at heart, so her food is rationed. After she finishes hers she heads for Bentley’s bowl. The funny thing is, he won’t touch his until Emily has finished hers. He just lays by it.
When she finishes hers, he then moves his bed beside his food bowl and stands with his two back feet in his bed and eats a few bites. He then lays in his bed and watches Emily, who hasn’t taken her eyes off his bowl. When he sees her move the slightest bit he stands up, barks at her, eats maybe another bite, then he backs up and lays back down in his bed, not taking his eyes off Emily. Then if Emily blinks her eyes, here we go again. This goes on till he empties his bowl.
Why he moves his bed over to the food bowl is a mystery to me. But it’s cute nonetheless. I know, I need to get out more, but you all know why I don’t.
n n n
Well, Peter and I started to dig a hole for the small fig tree that will live there (hopefully). We started to dig a hole. My part was using the measuring thing 18 inches out from the pole he hammered in the ground while he dug. It has to be perfect.
Get this, the man has such trust in me or he is completely stupid. He held the pole, gave me the hammer and told me to start hammering. Bless his crazy heart — he hasn’t seen me hammer. No way could I do that to him … hammer that pole, then rush him to the emergency room.
n n n
The rain gods were looking out for me because it started raining after we got the circle dug out. Notice I say “we.” I was going to let him plant an orange tree, too. But no, no I’m not. That’s more work than I want to go to. So he caved and said OK, just the fig tree. Smart boy!
But it isn’t in the ground yet. His next visit comes the hard part. Like I said before, when he plants something, it’s a work of art and lots of work for both of us. Have to say the peach tree is looking really good. Just hope I live long enough to get a peach off of it. I’m planning on it.
n n n
Hi Gin,
What I love about this recipe is that the recipe is so easy, being you start off with a cake mix. Typically Whoopie Pies are fudgy chocolate, but you could use red velvet for holidays or confetti cake for a special occasion. I use a meatball scooper for each cookie to keep them uniform sized.
Whoopie Pies
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 eggs
1 (15.25-ounce) box of red velvet cake mix
3/4 cup white chocolate chips (Gin here: I would love the white chocolate).
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together oil, salt and eggs until well combined. Add the cake mix and mix until fully combined, about two minutes. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Portion out heaping tablespoons of dough and roll them in your hands to form round balls. Place each ball about 2 inches apart on the baking sheet (Note: the cookies will spread out considerably, so it’s important to leave plenty of space).
Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes, just until the edges begin to brown slightly. Allow the cookies to cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet before removing them to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Notes: This method of making cookies from cake mix can be used with almost any cake mix. Consider a confetti cake mix or a chocolate cake mix for fun and easy variations of this recipe. These cookies can easily accommodate chopped nuts, toffee bits, and sprinkles for further flair and flavor.
