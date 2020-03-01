75 YEARS AGO
At a special meeting of the board of commissioners held at the City Hall Monday night, it was decided to call a city election in Freeport for March 24 for the purpose of submitting to the people the question of voting a bond issue in the amount of $250,000 to finance the city’s part of future street paving and drainage improvement in the post-war era.
The Board of Commissioners felt that the question of whether the city continue the paving program inaugurated the past year when a total of ten blocks in the business area was concreted should be either endorsed or rejected by the people.
It was brought out at the meeting that at the present time the own is spending approximately $14,000 per year on maintenance of the present shell streets and that no saving could ever be made so long as this practice continues.
Another influencing factor that prompted the board to call the election at this time was the fact that the federal government will no doubt render aid to cities and towns after the war in street improvements. In order for the city to be able to get plans ready and to provide its share in the cost, the bond issue would have to be made available.
50 YEARS AGO
CLEAR CREEK — Swimming like scared fish, Clear Creek’s swimming squad easily drowned its five District 24-4A foes in Thursday’s invitational.
On its way to the team championship, the Wildcats paddled home total point victories in nine of the 11 events, finishing second in point totals in the other two. Clear Creek won first place in five of the events, with Brazoswood and Brazosport taking first places in the other six.
Top point-getter for the school system was Brazoswood’s Tom Chrystal, who won both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley. He had placed second in the prelims in both events.
Brazoswood’s outstanding backstroker Curtis Jordan kept his district winning streak intact in the 100-yard event with a swift 1:02.1 timing, good for a district record.
And Mickey Davis of Brazosport broke the record in the 100-yard butterfly in the prelims, then returned to break his own record in the evening with a 1:01.3 performance.
15 years ago
HOUSTON — It was cool and damp Saturday morning as the volunteers loaded luggage into the trailer and shared a few nervous conversations with friends and family. By the end of the day, the team of 31 doctors, engineers and volunteers, including 12 from Brazoria County, would be flying halfway across the world.
Most of the local members of the Tsunami Earthquake American Relief Services group seemed anxious to keep busy. Billy Yates, a Dow security employee and former emergency medical technician, was ready to go as he packed a trailer with luggage.
“It’s going to be an adventure,” Yates said. “I can’t wait.”
Lake Jackson resident and veteran mission trip leader James Karl organized the group after the Dec. 26 tsunami disaster. The team will be helping residents on the island of Nias, a predominately Christian island 90 miles off the western coast of Sumatra, Indonesia.
The island is roughly 150 miles from the epicenter of the 9.0 underwater earthquake that sent a deadly tsunami roaring across the Indian Ocean, leaving hundreds of thousands dead or missing.
Each member paid $2,500 to fly to the remote island off the coast of Sumatra to work. The group will give medical clinics, survey tsunami damage and begin rebuilding an abandoned, World War II-era German hospital for long-term use.
