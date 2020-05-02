F or Brazosport ISD Fine Arts Coordinator Chris Hutchison, the light bulb went off when he was in a classroom.
“I was telling my students, people ask, ‘Why do you sing?’ or ‘Why do you do art?’ and it’s a similar question to ‘Why do you eat or breathe?’ — because you have to,” he said.
“All of human nature has a need for some type of artistic expression, and I believe music is one of the most accessible,” Hutchison said.
It certainly is accessible to students in Brazosport and Angleton ISDs.
This year, both school districts were honored with the NAMM Foundation’s Best Communities for Music Education distinction, which is given to “districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education,” the foundation’s website states.
The National Association of Music Merchants is a consortium that’s something of a parent organization for the music industry, said Richard Thomas, the coordinator of fine arts for Angleton ISD.
“Of course a fairly substantial arm of their mission is music education — furthering music education, supporting the arts and advocacy for music education,” Thomas said. “They’ve been doing this now for a good 15 to 20 or so.”
Thomas joined Angleton ISD just last fall, but was familiar with the application for the distinction from school districts where he previously worked, he said.
“I very quickly recognized there was a very nice depth of quality of music education in the district … and commitment to music and music education at all levels,” Thomas said. “Our high school choir was just this year a Texas Music Educators Association Honor Choir. In the music world in Texas, that’s the equivalent of a state championship.
“I was like, ‘Hey, Angleton needs to be recognized for this!’” he said.
For Brazosport ISD, this is its second year to apply for the designation — and to be recognized, Hutchison said.
“It feels really good because I feel like a lot of our teachers work really hard to make sure our kids get the best music education possible, and I feel like this has been happening in the Brazosport area since probably the 1960s,” Hutchison said. “It’s an ongoing thing as demonstrated by all the real musicians that the Brazosport area has produced who are working professionally now.”
It’s kind of unique to the Brazosport area for the community to support the students as much as the school districts, and it’s nice for somebody else to know that besides just the people in the Brazosport area, he said.
Community engagement is something that the NAMM Foundation looks for, including opportunities for students to be involved in bands or orchestras outside of the classroom, and opportunities to go see performances, Thomas said.
They also look at factors including how much time elementary students spend in music class each week, the education level of staff members, how the district supports music education financially and how engaged the community is in coming to district performances, he said.
“It’s very, very, very in-depth,” Thomas said.
“I think the acknowledgement … just that nod and that acknowledgement that we’re in a place that values music, values music education, I think, is important,” he said.
While neither school district requires music education beyond elementary school, many students continue with band or choir as they progress.
Angleton Junior High School has several hundred students between their band and choir programs, for example, and another three hundred or so at the high school level, Thomas said.
As far as Brazosport ISD high school students, they’re only required to have one fine arts credit, “and we not only fulfill that but we usually go beyond that,” Hutchison said.
“A lot of our students do fine arts all four years which is predominantly music, although our visual art program is very large also,” he said.
Hutchison can speak from personal experience to the kind of music education that Brazosport ISD students receive.
“I myself went through BISD and then went to the University of North Texas, one of the best music schools in the world,” Hutchison said. “Whenever I got into my freshman classes I felt most of the class was struggling, with their background — but I wasn’t because I was well prepared.”
While coronavirus cut the school year short, educators are already poised to look forward.
Beginning next year, Angleton High School plans to offer an advanced placement music theory course, and to lay the foundation for jazz music in the district, Thomas said.
As much as anything, educators want their students to take a lifelong appreciation and passion for music with them, as consumers of music who make up the next generation of audiences that keep arts organizations alive, and as performers, Thomas said.
“In a perfect world, they continue to sing and play for the rest of their lives,” he said. “It’s one of the beauties of music: it’s something you can do until you can’t do it anymore.”
