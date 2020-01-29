Editor’s note: This column was originally planned to run in the Jan. 26, 2020, edition of The Facts.
It’s a beautiful sun-shinny day today! I wonder how long that is going to last?
As long as it’s here today, Mark, Ana, Peter and my own personal self are going to make a run down the Blue Water Highway in our red and red cars. Mark, who labels himself as Team Vette, thinks he has the hottest car ever. And of course, me, as Team Z, I think I have the coolest car ever. (There is a difference in the hottest and the coolest these days for me.)
The drawback to this run for both teams is right now it’s in the 40s warming all the way up to the 50s by the time we plan this run. With the top down in Team Z, I don’t think so. Mark is younger than me, of course since he is my son. (I had him when I was probably still in my teens, so that’s part of the reason I’m still on the downside of middle age!) He will probably show off and take the top of his Vette.
When I was that young, I probably would too. But, I would have the windows up and the heater turned up on ... lets’ say high haul! But I’m over all that. I like to be warm.
Here is one of the greatest hints I could ever give you as far as cars are concerned. The last time Peter was here his tire was low and he left his compressor and tire thing at home, so we went across the street to my neighbor’s house where we know Chis has at least one of everything.
He, of course, had the very latest in inflating tires. I was so impressed I sat in the car while Chris hooked it up to Peter’s car and ordered one for me and one for Peter. It looks like a drill. You can charge it in your car and program it for the pressure you need, and set it to turn off when the desired air pressure is where it needs to be.
I think everyone should have one of these in their car. You never know when you just might need one. The cost is anywhere from $50 on up a little. Just look up tire inflators on the computer on Amazon and there they are. I love the idea of having that handy little thing in my trunk! I just hope if I ever need it, it will be in the right trunk.
I have two cars, so you see the dilemma. I think the smart thing to do is when I go somewhere, take it with me if I go in the car that it isn’t in.
n n n
I ran across this recipe the other day. It is so old the paper is yellow and looks like it has been ridden hard and put up wet, as the saying goes. So, I am going to print it for you. It has marshmallows in it, so you know it has to be good. It was sent in by Juanita Tomlinson many eons ago.
Fruit Cocktail Salad
Ingredients
1 (8-ounce) Philadelphia cream cheese
30 large marshmallows, melt together in double boiler, do not cool.
To this add:
1 can fruit cocktail (number 2) drained
1 can of white grapes (number 2) drained
1/2 cup pecans, chopped.
Directions
Mix well. Let it set in icebox until it congeals.
I thank you again Juanita for this recipe. I am just barely young enough to remember iceboxes. Mother would put a square card box sign with different colors on it to indicate how many pounds of ice she needed. If the blue was on top, she needed whatever pounds that represented and so on. Or so I was told, I think.
Since the sun is shining, I am taking a chance there is no danger of lightning. (I don’t remember those at all come to think of it. It was something someone told me about the old days!).
While we are into old recipes, here is one of my all-time favorites! This is from the old, old cookbook that was sent to me. I can barely turn the pages in it. I love it!
Custard Pie
Ingredients
3 eggs
3/4 cup sugar
2 cups rich milk (these days that would be whole milk)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg.
Directions
Beat eggs, add sugar and salt, and beat again; scald milk and add slowly. Stir well. Add vanilla. Pour into pastry shell pre-baked about 5 to 10 minutes in hot oven, place in moderately slow oven about 15 to 30 minutes.
When a knife stuck into the center comes out dry, baking is completed. Sprinkle with nutmeg and cool before serving.
If a thicker pie is desired, prepare a deeper shell and add another egg and 1/2 cup of milk to the recipe.
I am assuming you would bake this pie at 350 degrees. It has to be good. Those folks from long ago sure could cook! See ya’ Sunday!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.