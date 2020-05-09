It’s especially important during times of stress and uncertainty for people to take care of themselves, and cooking is a great way to do that. The act of creating something can be an outlet for stress relief, and while it’s important to support local restaurants and businesses, sometimes it’s healthier, cheaper and more rewarding to cook a homemade meal.
Readers sent in savory and sweet recipes they’ve enjoyed while staying home and social distancing. And remember dessert should follow dinner — or precede it, for those who are so inclined. There’s a pazole that’s great for picky eaters, suggested recipes for salsa and seasonings, an ooey-gooey yellow butter cake, spring-themed crème cookies and other ideas for go-to dishes.
Cristy Goodrum’s Easy Egg Rolls
INGREDIENTS
1 package coleslaw mix
1 pound roll Jimmy Dean sausage
1 package egg roll wrappers
Vegetable oil
Garlic, salt, pepper and fajita seasoning to taste
DIRECTIONS
Brown sausage and add to coleslaw mix; Do not drain sausage grease. Season to taste.
Roll egg rolls as directed on package.
Fry in vegetable oil (only takes a few minutes).
George Morgan, Angleton
S.O.P.P.
S.O.P.P. stands for sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers. This is a simple stir-fry that tastes delicious, and is easy to whip up for your family in a pinch.
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
6 potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 ring of your favorite smoked sausage, sliced in bite-size pieces
1 onion, sliced
1 bell pepper, chopped
DIRECTIONS
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Place the potatoes in the skillet, cover and simmer, turning occasionally, until potatoes are almost tender and a little browned, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the sausage, onion and peppers.
Cover and cook for about five more minutes, or until onion and peppers are to desired tenderness.
George Morgan, Angleton
Pazole
INGREDIENTS
1 package chicken breast
2 boxes chicken stock
1 can of mild chopped green chiles
3 cans white hominy
1 chopped white onion
Garlic powder
Onion Powder
Garnish
1 bunch of cilantro
1 bag of radishes
3 avocados
5 limes
1 bag of Mexican shredded cheese
DIRECTIONS
Put the package of chicken breasts, 1/2 box of chicken stock, and chopped white onion in the Crock-Pot on low for 6 hours.
When the chicken is done, shred it by hand or using a hand mixer. Transfer the shredded chicken to a large pot.
Add the rest of the chicken stock, the can of mild green chiles and the drained hominy to the pot. Boil.
Add garlic and onion powder to taste.
Garnish with cilantro, radish, lime, avocado and cheese.
It’s perfect for picky eaters because everyone can build their own bowl exactly how they like it.
Alexis Glaze, Angleton
Chicken, Andouille and Sausage Gumbo
INGREDIENTS
1 whole chicken
1 jar “Kary’s Dark Roux” (I use about 2/3 of it)
1 onion the size of a tennis ball, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
3 ribs of celery, chopped
5 quarts of water
2 to 3 tablespoons of Slap Yo Mama Cajun Seasoning
1 stick Poche’s Andouille sausage
1 ring of sausage, your choice (I like Junior’s H&B Pork sausage from Stewart’s Grocery in Brazoria)
DIRECTIONS
You can substitute your preferred sausage and Cajun seasonings. Poche’s Andouille sausage is the only thing I don’t think there is a good substitute for. I’ve tried several others over the years, but have used Poche’s since the ’90s. Spec’s in Angleton will order it from their store on Smith Street in Houston. Spec’s will want you to pre-pay for the order.
This is how I cook my gumbo.
Put chicken in a large pot with about 5 to 6 quarts of water.
Add about 1 tablespoon of Slap Yo Mama Cajun Seasoning and a few shakes of black pepper.
When the water starts to boil, cook the bird for about 1 hour, 15 minutes. I use a thermometer and pull my bird out when it reaches about 165 degrees. Don’t overcook the bird; it will cook another hour or so after you add it back to the chicken broth. (If you overcook it, the meat tends to shred instead of staying bite-size.)
Let it cool, then cut into bite size pieces.
Poche’s Andouille has a man-made skin. I cut the sausage in half lengthways and remove this skin. Now I cut the sausage halves in bite-size pieces (about 1/4-inch).
Take your ring of pork sausage, cut in bite-size pieces. Either leave whole and cut in 1/4-inch pieces or cut ring in half lengthways and then into pieces.
To the pot of chicken broth/water add roux, stirring continuously until roux is completely dissolved (about 10 minutes). Taste for strength of roux; if you like it stronger start adding more, about 2 tablespoons at a time.
Next add the rest of the ingredients.
Simmer uncovered over medium heat for approximately 1 hour.
Add chicken meat to pot and cook for another hour or so.
Serve over a scoop of rice. (Our preferred is Adolphus long grain white rice.)
George Morgan, Angleton
One-Pot Taco Spaghetti
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 pound ground beef
32 ounces hot water
4 teaspoons Better than Beef Bouillon
1 (14.5-ounce) can tomatoes
1 (4.5-ounce) can Old El Paso chopped green chiles
1/2 cup onions, chopped
1/2 cup water
1 (1-ounce) package Old El Paso original taco seasoning mix
12 ounces uncooked spaghetti, broken in half
2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
DIRECTIONS
In 5-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat.
Add beef; cook, stirring frequently until no longer pink.
Add onions and cook until clear.
Add taco seasoning mix, stir.
Add tomatoes, chiles and water, stir.
Add Bouillon to the hot water and stir until dissolved, then stir into the pot.
Add spaghetti; heat to boiling.
Reduce heat to simmer; cook uncovered 15 to 20 minutes, stirring frequently, until pasta is tender.
Top with cheese.
Serve with your favorite taco toppings, such as green onions, cilantro and sour cream.
George Morgan, Angleton
Mexican Cornbread
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground turkey meat
1 package taco seasoning mix
2 (8 1/2-ounce) boxes corn muffin mix
1 (14-ounce) can cream-style corn, or regular
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 can Ro-Tel diced tomatoes & green chilies (original or mild), drained
2 jalapeño peppers, deseeded and chopped
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat a 9-by-9-inch baking pan with cooking spray or oil.
In a skillet, cook the ground turkey. Add the taco seasoning per package directions. Set aside.
Prepare the corn muffin batter per package directions, except substitute unsweetened almond milk instead of regular milk.
Stir in half of the corn and mix well. Spread half of the cornbread batter mix in the baking pan and top with the meat.
Mix the remaining corn and Ro-Tel together and spread over the meat. Sprinkle on the chopped jalapeño. Sprinkle with half of the cheese.
Spread remaining batter on top, and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until the cornbread is baked through. Let sit for about 5 minutes, then cut into squares to serve. Enjoy!
Note: Around the last five minutes of baking, I reserved a sprinkle of cheese and spread on top of the cornbread. It made a beautiful topping.
Arlene Rogers, Lake Jackson
George’s Pintos for Linda
INGREDIENTS
2 1/2 cups dried pinto beans
2 tablespoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Comino powder
2 pinches Mexican oregano
1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne or 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons salt or to taste
DIRECTIONS
Cover beans with water about 2 hours before cooking.
Drain and rinse a couple of times, until water is clear.
Throw all seasoning, except the salt, in the pot.
Add water to about 1 inch above beans and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cover.
Simmer 3 hours, stirring occasionally and adding water as necessary. Add salt to taste.
I sometimes add about 1 cup of ham, chopped in about 1-inch pieces, when I have a fresh smoked ham.
George Morgan, Angleton
Cheeseburger Cups
INGREDIENTS
1 pound hamburger meat
1/2 cup ketchup
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon mustard
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 12-ounce can refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
Cheese slices (I cut the slices into fourths to top on meat mixture)
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray muffin pan with cooking spray.
In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in the ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Remove from the heat; set aside.
Press each biscuit onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased muffin cup. Spoon beef mixture into cups.
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Take out of oven and add 1/4 slice of cheese on top of meat mixture. Bake an additional 2 to 5 minutes.
Arlene Rogers, Lake Jackson
Ooey Gooey Yellow Butter Cake
INGREDIENTS
1 box yellow cake mix
3 eggs
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
4 cups powdered sugar
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 300 and spray a 9-by-13 dish with cooking spray.
Mix cake mix, melted butter and one egg to a soft dough.
Press into the bottom of the pan.
Mix powdered sugar, softened cream cheese and remaining two eggs until smooth, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Pour on top of crust.
Bake at 300 for 40 to 50 minutes until top is golden brown.
Linda Morgan, Angleton
Aunt Mattie Goodrum’s Sheath Cake
INGREDIENTS
2 cups flour, sifted
2 cups sugar
4 tablespoons cocoa
1 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup water
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 eggs, slightly beaten
DIRECTIONS
Combine flour and sugar, set aside.
Combine butter, shortening, cocoa and water in a saucepan and bring to a rapid boil.
Add to flour mixture.
Dissolve baking soda in buttermilk and add to mixture, then add beaten eggs and vanilla to the batter. Mix well.
Pour into greased and floured 11-by-16-inch pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Icing
INGREDIENTS
1 stick butter
4 tablespoons cocoa
5-6 tablespoons milk
1 box powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
DIRECTIONS
Bring butter, cocoa and milk to a boil.
Add powdered sugar and vanilla and mix well.
You can add 1 cup chopped pecans and some coconut to the icing, if you wish.
Linda Morgan, Angleton
Easter Poke Cake
1 package 2-layer size white cake mix
1 cup boiling water
1 (3-ounce) package Jell-O strawberry flavor gelatin
1/2 cup cold water
8 ounces Cool Whip whipped topping, thawed
1 (3.4-ounce) package Jell-O vanilla flavor instant pudding
Food coloring (I used yellow and green)
1 cup cold milk
DIRECTIONS
Prepare cake batter and bake as directed on package for 13 × 9-inch pan. Cool cake in pan 15 minutes. Poke cake with large fork or straw at 1/2-inch intervals.
Add boiling water to gelatin mix in small bowl; stir 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Stir in cold water and pour over cake. Refrigerate 3 hours or overnight.
Beat pudding mix and milk in large bowl with whisk 2 minutes; stir in Cool Whip and desired amount of food coloring.
Frost cake with Cool Whip and pudding mixture. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.
Arlene Rogers, Lake Jackson
