Andrea Albert Manciaz
My mom is the best mother ever. She has eight kids and numerous grandchildren and has been married 46 years to our dad. She’s a breast cancer survivor. She went through chemo, radiation and a double mastectomy. She is two years in remission and still going strong. She is the matriarch of our family. My dad had a stroke one year ago and doesn’t speak, is paralyzed from the right side and is a tubal feeder. My mom has had it rough not having her partner with her cause he’s in a nursing home. Like she said, they both had a routine every day and not having that has put a toll on her. She said she misses him so much and would do anything just to hear his voice again. We help her out as a family should. She has first stages of dementia; she has her good and bad days. It’s hard as a family to see her go thru this. All I can say is I thank God we still have her and we thank her for being a strong woman for her kids, grandkids and my dad. Thank you, Mom, for always being there for us and always doing the best you can and continue to do.We love you Mom (Maria Anzaldua) and thank you. She is the best Mom ever.
Shirley Farrington
McBeth Community gives a big shout out to our Mount Pisgah Baptist Church pastor and his wife, the Rev. Joseph and Jennifer Mayes, for drive-by visits to members. They appreciate and love y’all.
Julie Kate
Happy Mother’s Day to my mom. You love me unconditionally and are always my number one supporter. I’m so lucky, God picked you to be my mom. Love, Julie
Happy Mother’s Day to the Best Mosty! Love C, J and K!
Alexa Crenshaw
Françoise, thank you for all that you’ve done for me. Wishing you the best Mother’s Day. — Ta fille
Clara Johnson
Shouts of treasured love and admiration to a chosen servant of God and our communities on her birthday, Tina Dixon. Tina Dixon and her lovely mother, Audrey Dixon, are the compassionate and caring CEOs of Dixon Funeral Home where “Service is just a word.” We take this opportunity on your birthday to send accolades of honor and appreciation to you for all the affection and tireless hours you have circulated throughout our counties. When we find ourselves faced with diverse situations and the transitioning of our loved ones you have always been there with outstretched arms to assist us and we cannot but thank God for you. “By this shall all men know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” John 13:35
Corinna Richardson
Shout out to Linda Richardson for always being my cheerleader, my biggest support system and my mom. I’m so lucky to have you, and I really miss you. I love you so much. Happy, happy Mother’s Day.
Emily Tyler Williams
On behalf of Bess Brannen third-grade teachers, shout out to Aaden, Ben, Camden, Haley, Sierra, Clara, Grayson, Cody, Daniel, Wyatt, Sophia, Kellan, Kylee Jo, Benjamin, Luke, JR, Mason, Walker, Tripptyn, Alexis, Reagan, Curie, Santiago, Ava, Thomas, Iliana, Terrance, Marcella, Jenna, Ethan, Caylee, Kensley, Alyah, Claire, Brendon, Emerson, Daisy, Corbyn, Breann, Noah, Chase, Ben, Sawyer, Charlotte, Miles, Sam, Omar, Aiden, Jeremiah, Bronson, Ari, Londyn. A very special shout for completing 100 percent on ST Math goes to: Grayson, Jensen, Axel, Haley, and Kylie. Congratulations on making the Reading Team Jensen!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to one of God’s glamorous and greatest “DIVAs” (Divinely Inspired with a Victorious Attitude) Gwenn Williams. Gwenn is an inspiring congregant at the Greater Mount Zion Church and Elder Roland K. Hendricks is the esteemed pastor. Certainly we highly exhort you for your inner and outward beauty as you demonstrate your love for Christ and others. Our prayer is that you will continue to trust absolutely in God and to shelter yourself under His strong wings and in the cleft of His rock-like presence. “The Lord is righteous in all His ways, gracious in all His works. He Will fulfill the desires of those who fear him.” Psalms 145:17-19
Jacob Brenna
Sending a shout out to Doanie! She the best mom, mother-in-law and Mamaw you could have. Definitely a blessing to all of us! We love you and are thankful for you. Love Brenna, Jacob and Jr.
Kassie Pleasant
Shout out to my mom, Linda Lamkins, for always cheering me on and being there when I need an ear to vent to or a shoulder to cry on. My children have been blessed by having you as their Nonna. I love you Ma. Also, Happy Mother’s Day to my M-I-L, Rachel LeJeune. You’re a fantastic mother-in-law and an even better Grandma to the kiddos. We love you!
Heather Jacobs
Happy Mother’s Day in heaven to my Mamma, Patti Quisenberry, and my Granny, Billie Lee Webb. Also Happy Mother’s Day to my Meme, Barbara Davis, and my Mom, Heather Jacobs. I love you all so very much, Fiona Jacobs.
Maddy McCarty
Shout out to Diane Rush, the greatest mother of all time. Thank you for your constant support and love. I miss you so much and hope everyone stays healthy and safe so we can visit soon. Happy Mother’s Day!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and overwhelming gratitude to Pastor Roland K. Hendricks, Loretha Edison and all the beautiful members of the Greater Mount Zion Educational and Developmental Ministry for your many benevolent acts of kindness that you have rained down upon so many of your fellow citizens during this season of great financial and economic droughts. High notes of endearment and gratitude also to Kenjo’s Bar-B-Que and Pinson’s Fish and Chicken, who have supported our communities in such remarkable ways. Whatever our professions may be, not everyone can be number one, nor can everyone be a star. But any one of us can be a “hero.” Nothing worthwhile is ever accomplished by one person alone. No matter what the role, everyone can make a significant contribution. Whether it’s behind the scenes or on the front lines, each person plays an important part in the success of the whole. “For we are laborers together with Christ.” 1st Corinthians 3:9
Nick Irene
I would like to give a shout out to my wonderful mother for all she has done for me. You always know how to bring me up when I’m at my lowest lows and make every day more special and enjoyable than the last. I love you so much and will always be there for you like you always have been for me. Happy Mother’s Day!
