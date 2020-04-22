Ashley K. Cavazos
Really missing Stryder-Man, his mama and brother. We hope to see you soon. Love, Tia Ashley, Aiden, Lucy and Evie.
Louisa Narvaez Owens
Would like to wish my good friend Michele Lan Tan and very happy birthday! Love ya!
Kara Gray Gore
The Gore family misses family gatherings and hugging our grandparents and great-grandparents!
Yvonne Lincoln
Sending a big Shout Out to my parents Joe and Molly Gonzales in Angleton. We miss hanging out and coming to visit. Praying that this will all be over soon so we can all catch up and give y’all some big hugs. We love y’all! Yvonne, Penelope, and Johnny.
Emily Tyler Williams
On behalf of the third-grade Bess Brannen teachers, shout out to Claire, Brendon, Ben, Sawyer, Maillyn, Sofia G., Collin, Charlotte, Miles, Emerson, Aaliyah, Daisy, Corbyn, Sam, Kimbra, Breann, Omar, Aiden, Noah, Jeremiah, Bronson, Rylan, Chase, Anthony, Easton, Londyn, Benjamin, Luke F., JR, Gloria, Mason, Kensley, Walker, Tripptyn, Alexis, Reagan, Curie, Caylee, Satniago, Terrance, Marcella, Ethan, Thomas, Ava, Keilan, Aaden, Sierra, Daniel, Axel, Clara, Wyatt, Sarah, Grayson, Dominic, Asia, Camden, Anderson, Amber, Lucas, Sophia.
Special Shout Out to our new Reading Team members: Walker, Benjamin, Anthony, and Sam! Keep up the outstanding work! We are all so proud of each of you!
Deana Wheeler
Missing our sweet granddaughters, our entire family and our First United Methodist Lake Jackson church family. Happy birthday to the very special Laney Spoonemore!
Tiffany Mills-Townsend
I wish I could see my 99-year-old grandmother, Lucinda. I’m considered essential because I work in the mailing industry. I don’t want to possibly expose my grandmother. She doesn’t have w-ifi so we can’t FaceTime.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and appreciation to Liz Bates, Catherine Keys and to all the admirable congregants of the St. Paul Baptist Church Missionary Department who hosted their annual walk-a-thon. This year’s event was a stay-at-home occasion due to our challenging health season, but the Women’s Missionary Society persevered in spite of the times. Thank each of you for all your efforts toward the support of The Women’s Shelter, scholarships for our youth, The Red Cross and so many other worthy organizations. Our biblical act of worship is not what we do on Sunday mornings in ties and dresses, but our act of worship is a lifelong, 24/7 process of living the principles of Christ in everything we do. God’s blessings rest upon each of you in our prayer.
Robin Rasberry Bundick
Mrs. Bundick’s first-grade class at Bess Brannen Elementary, I am missing your sweet little faces every day. Pray you and your families are safe and well.
Debra Welch
My daughter-in-law Cindy. You know I miss you. U know I am sad, lonely and in need of your company and help. XO Love you!
Niki Priddy
I still haven’t met my new baby niece, Hollis. I can’t wait to meet her and hold her. Until then, sending my shout out to her parents, Julie Angel Priddy and Devin Priddy. Love that baby for me. Love y’all.
Brandi Plumlee
I miss my fifth- and sixth-graders at Lanier Middle School. So sad I won’t be able to hug all the sixth-graders goodbye! Love, Mrs. Plumlee, library aide
Betty Edwards
I miss my grandchildren, my church family and all the staff and students at B’Success Academy. Each day I went to work, I knew I was going to be surrounded by love. I miss the hugs and the calling of my name in the halls. Can’t wait to see everyone again.
Sharon Flowerree
Missing my family and friends, and all of my customers.
Rosemary Whiteside
Shout out to my mom, Harriet Whiteside at Carriage Inn. We miss you, Mama! Love Rosemary, Dave, Juliana and Isabella (waving from Seattle).
Meredith Buegeler
Memaw, Nana, and Papaw and Mamaw, we love you and miss you. We pray God’s protection on your life. We pray you will get to meet the newest great-grandbaby before you know it.
Tricia Edwards
I miss my kindergarten class and coworkers at Freeport Elementary. #DolphinStrong
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a devout and dedicated man of God on his 90th birthday, Deacon Robert (Bob) Bonner. Deacon Bonner is a man of steadfast and unmovable character at the Galilee Baptist Church and Pastor Booker T. Randon is the angel of the house. We commend you for being the “Rock of Gibraltar” in so many of our lives and we pray that God will continue to hold you and fold you in the warmth of His precious love. “The wise people will shine like the brightness of the sky. Those who teach others to live right will shine like stars forever and ever.” Daniel 12:3
Kathleen Whiteside Lindsey
Missing my mom, Harriet Whiteside (the lady pictured in the red sweater), who lives at Carriage Inn and her sweet smile.
Angie Schlitzkus Ohlen
I miss my sweet little kindergarteners. Love Mrs. Ohlen
Anna Maria Gutierrez
I miss my grandkids, Leah, Richard, Omar Mendeola. Grandma can’t wait to hug you all.
Teresa G Mosqueda
I miss Aurora Gutierrez Brantley, my No. 1 lash person, and Connie for my hair.
Maegan Schmidt
I miss my momma, Sandra Hudzietz. She’s the one on the left and I love her so much and wish I could tell her that. I wish I could hug her and tell her about my cat and have her comfort me. I want to tell her happy belated birthday over and over again. And I want to talk to her and tell everything that I’ve been up to.
Rachel Ensminger Seymour
I miss my Clute Intermediate eighth-graders. I am so sad to not get to end the year with them, say a proper goodbye and hug their necks. I love them so much, and I know they will do great things in their future. #mykidsrock #theycapturedmyheart
Amanda Fink Reich
Thursday night Cook small group, I love you big and can’t wait until we can meet again.
Julie Engelking
I miss my students at Brazos Success Academy so terribly much. They are amazing. I wish I could see them, hug them and encourage them in person to keep reaching for their goals. I love you and miss you all bunches. I can’t wait until we can see each other again.
Evette Luna Guerrero
I miss all my Central Elementary kiddos so much. I hope you all are keeping healthy, reading, getting some sun and enjoying family time. Love, Mrs. Guerrero
Heather Peltier
I miss my eighth-grade students at Angleton Junior High. I am very sad that we are not able to spend the last few months of school together. In the fall, start high school fresh and renewed. I miss you guys. Go do great things. Love you, Mrs. Peltier
Kara Gray Gore
Our students and faculty at Foundation Preparatory Academy. I miss everyone … .the laughter, the sweet faces and the fellowship.
Alice Sokoloski
I miss my students at Lanier Middle School.
Alicia Peña
I miss my seventh- and eighth-graders and all the awesome staff at WBJH.
Teresa G Mosqueda
We miss Kieri Malone, Giana Crawly, Savanna Delagarza, Maddy Smith, Jade Owens, Selena Guillen, Reina Barrera, Genevieve and Aubrey. Can’t wait to see y’all again soon. From Sierra, Savanna, Jay and Janel … Praying to see you soon!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and birthday blessings to Joel Scott, Alice Moore, Etha Harris and Jalisha Jackso,n who are empowered and electrifying members of Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is the shepherd of the house. We are thankful for each of you who have gone outside of your comfort zones to let others know that they are important and loved. You have spread rays of sunshine into other people’s lives regardless of the weather, and we at Zion Temple send shouts of love and blessings to you on this beautiful occasion. “Eye hath not seen, ear hath no0t heard, neither have entered into the hearts of man the things that God hath prepared for them that love Him.” 1st Corinthians 2:9
