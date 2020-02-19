I hope everyone had a lovely Valentine’s Day. I was in Houston with Peter picking out fruit trees for Valentine’s Day. He is bound and determined for me to fill up some of this bare ground with something. So I’ll be getting a peach tree and a lime tree. I’m calling it quits after that.
I’ve had all the yard work I want. I am down to pots on the front porch and back porch. Works for me. I can manage to water them and feed them and that’s all I want to take care of and feed.
Truth be known, I have more pots now then I had before I met Peter. It happened so fast. Now I’m dead-heading pansies and watching my bulb plants come up. And watching some dry up. They bloomed for two weeks and now they are pitiful looking. I need Peter to tell me what to do next.
I’ve never had bulb plants. I’ve always had green plants that just need a trim every so often. Easy! Now, it has to be self-sufficient to live around here. I say that, but it seems I find myself dead-heading pansies every day. Surely they can’t last forever.
n n n
Hi Gin,
Here is a recipe your readers might find interesting. It’s fun to take to a party and let the people try to name the mystery ingredient. It’s like banana bread.
Have you tried the program, “Recipe Keeper” in the Microsoft store? It has a free version and a professional version for less than $10.
You can get recipes from the internet and they will load them in the program. You can then edit or share them. It is a very easy program to use. If you want more about it let me know and I can send it to you.
Wilmer Allman, Freeport
Mystery Bread Recipe
Ingredients
1 (15-ounce) can pork and beans
4 eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups white sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup golden raisins.
Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup boiling water.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350-degrees. Grease and flour two 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pans.
Puree undrained pork and beans in a blender or food processor.
In a large bowl, combine eggs, flour, sugar, salt, oil, cinnamon, vanilla, baking soda and baking powder. Mix well. Gently fold in pureed pork and beans and golden raisins. Divide batter into two loaf pans evenly.
Bake for 60 minutes, or until bread tests done. Make a glaze with the powdered sugar and water. Drizzle over cooled bread.
Wilmer,
With the group I run around with, it would be funny to guess what the mystery ingredients would be in a cake some of them would make. The first person that comes to mind would be Fay Burke. Mind you, it would be good, but with her imagination it would be interesting — and delicious.
Thanks for all the information for all of those smart people who read this column. I bet you could add some chopped walnuts or pecans to this recipe if you were a mind to, too.
Speaking of banana bread, here is my recipe for the best banana bread I’ve ever eaten half of right out of the oven.
Banana Bread
INGREDIENTS
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons salad oil
1 cup mashed ripe bananas
3/4 cup milk
1 egg
1 cup finely chopped pecans.
TIP: I use bananas that have gotten over ripe and I put them in the freezer. And I use a little more than 1 cup, and maybe a little more sugar.
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan. Measure all ingredients into large mixer bowl; beat on medium speed for a half-minute, scraping side and bottom of bowl constantly. (I mix mine by hand).
Pour into pan. Bake 55 to 65 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pan; cool thoroughly before slicing.
Of course, I don’t let mine cool before slicing. When it comes out of the pan it is cut, buttered and sucked up immediately. Then repeat. It only comes out of the oven once. The cooled goodies are good too, but warm cake and butter …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.