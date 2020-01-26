Empowering Our Youth for a Brighter Future

Meaningful youth engagement in community awareness requires open communication, commitment, compassion and focused attention from the assessment stage through several months following the event. Having the support from youth ensures programs and campaigns to be implemented reflect their cultural values and life experiences, making them more culturally competent.
When youth are invited to the table with decision-makers and stakeholders, they can speak directly to how well the agency is addressing their needs, share their experiences and perspectives, gain autonomy to influencing change, network with peers and community leaders, gather experience, foster and develop interest in a career field, build confidence, provide volunteer opportunities, encourage public speaking and overall contribute to funding objectives and goals.
On high school and college campuses, peer education is an example of empowering youth and young adults to have an active voice on health and wellness.
According to National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, peer education builds on the idea that students learn best from their peers, especially about difficult or uncomfortable topics.
Peer educators, sometimes called student peer educators, join the conversation by providing information, training, and education to help students make informed, responsible decisions regarding topics such as sexual health, substance use and various health and other related topics. By being a friend, an educator, an activist, a role model and a team member, youth and young adults can create and influence change.
The Brazoria County Community Coalition and the Brazoria County Tobacco Task Force are committed to engaging youth and young adults in prevention. Among its efforts were Prom Promise 2019 at Brazoswood High School, National Drug Prevention Take Back Day and Say What! Texas Tobacco-Free Conference.
Brazoria County Community Coalition and the Brazoria County Tobacco Prevention Task Force are apart of the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol (BACODA). For information on BCCC, contact Alyssa Ryan and Alyssa.Ryan@bacoda.org. For information on the Task Force, contact Caren Fisher at Caren.Fisher@bacoda.org.
