Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a renowned educator and great man of faith on his 78th birthday, Jack D. Williams. Dr. Williams is a retired professor at Wilberforce University in Dayton, Ohio, and is a vibrant member of Wayman Chapel AME Church. Your radiant warmth and love is a testimony that you were made in God’s image, filled with His love, strengthened by His grace and released in the world to be His shining light. Abundant blessings and love to you from Texas and especially the Mims Community. Psalm 1
Victor Robles Jr.
Shout out to Grandma Oralia, Grandma Jody and Grandpa Joe Tobias from your grandsons, Victor and Elijah Robles.
Emily Tyler Williams
On behalf of the third-grade Bess Brannen teachers, shout out to Anderson, Amber, Wyatt, Garret, Clara, Tristin, Dominic, Aaden, Sarah, Sierra, Grayson, Haley, Cody, Camden, Ben, Kensley, Kylee Jo, JR, Benjamin, Nevaeh, Keilan, Curie, Tripptyn, Luke, Mason, Alexis, Reagan, Gloria, Elija, Thomas, Caylee, Jenna, Iliana, Luke, Santiago, Ava, Marcella, Miles, Sawyer, Omar, Sam, Aaliyah, Ben, Charlotte, Bronson, Aiden, Claire, Brendon, Sofia G., Emerson, Daisy, Corbyn, Breann, Noah, Rylan, Chase and Easton. We are so proud of all of your hard work last week! Keep it up!
Vanessa Coale
I miss my Frontier family and each and every one of my students in my class. They are all truly wonderful students who each have a piece of my heart. I wish I could see them and give them each a big hug.
Debi Visor
I miss my little friends (and coworkers) from Holy Comforter Episcopal School. I miss snuggling my new grandgirl, Leah.
Stephanie Pate
Shout out to our family and friends. We miss and love you very much!
Yvonne Strahan-LeJeune
All my “work peeps” at my Lake Jackson Kohl’s Store! #lifeatkohls
Clara Johnson
Shouts of affection and birthday blessings to one of God’s most prolific and profound musicians, Jason Thompson. Jason is an anointed musician at the Greater Mount Zion Church in which Elder Roland K. Hendricks is the shepherd of the house. Some Christians have a natural gift to praise and worship God, and you have embraced and empowered what God has bestowed upon you with His Holy Spirit by being a vessel of praise to glorify His name. God’s favor rests upon you on this blessed occasion. “God has given each of you a gift from His great variety of spiritual gifts. Use them well to serve one another.” 1st Peter 4:10
Fran Blackman
Miss my mother-in-law, Faye Bell, in assisted care and my family (sisters Linda Carey and Amy Dunham) and 3-month-old great-grandson (he’s growing so fast!) granddaughter and daughter — FaceTime and online.
Heather Hill
Miss visits with my son, Steve-o Williams. Stay strong and positive! Love you.
Rebecca Goins
I am missing my Math Center tutors and the rest of the staff and faculty at Brazosport College. Zoom meetings aren’t enough to fill the void my team members keep full.
Martha Silva
Easter wasn’t the same this year without my grandkids and family. Miss and love you all.
Terry Ordonez
Shout out to my kids in Fort Worth. I love ya and miss ya. Hugs-n-kisses.
Ruben Reyes Jina
I miss visits from my kids and grandkids and daily evening meals at my mother-in-law’s.
Tracey Harrington
I miss my team at Wild Peach Elementary and all my students.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to the glorious and glamorous First Lady of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Willie Dews. First Lady Dews is a remarkable helpmate to her husband, Pastor Lonnie C. Dews, and a lighthouse of praise to God. The Holy Spirit has poured out God’s love in your heart and spilled it over into all those you come in contact with. God bless you on your wonderful day. “The Lord is a sun and shield: The Lord will give grace and glory: No good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly.” Psalm 84:11
