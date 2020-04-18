WEST COLUMBIA
Life is simple, Tim Stephenson said.
“People make it hard on themselves,” he said.
A long time ago, that was the case for him.
Stephenson is a Freeport native but has lived in Columbia Lakes since August of 2018. Before then, he worked for an insurance claims company in the roofing business in Dallas — after getting a DWI for pain medication and losing a job as a safety man.
“Another failure in my life,” he said. “No one’s probably been knocked down more times than anybody you’ve ever known than me — and get back up and do it again, try to do better the next time.”
That’s what his neighbors see — Stephenson doing better. He’s a different person than he used to be, he said, and he credits that change to finding faith in God.
“I failed so many times, like major fails. I’ve lost jobs, marriage and man … I’ve been knocked down a lot,” he said. “But since I found Him, life’s been simple.”
Several of his neighbors say that they don’t know him super well, and “they probably didn’t want to know me before,” he said.
They know him as a general handyman who puts a lot into the Columbia Lakes community.
“There’s a fence that’s … been broken for quite some time and he just took it upon himself to go and fix it, and went and did that out of the goodness of his heart,” neighbor Tina Smith said.
Around the holidays, Stephenson went out of his way to do a good deed for Smith’s family. Their daughter had had spinal surgery and they hadn’t gotten around to putting Christmas lights up, Smith said.
“The next thing we knew, Tim came and — he actually had put his Christmas lights on his house, and he took them down and brought them and put them on our house and said, ‘Merry Christmas,’” Smith said.
He then refused to accept any kind of payment for the service, saying that it brought him more joy to see the lights on their house than his, she said.
“I didn’t think nothing about it,” Stephenson said. “That’s (Smith’s daughter’s) favorite time of year and her favorite thing is Christmas lights. Just felt like that was what was supposed to happen.”
Other services outside of the holiday season include landscaping, which he finds relaxing, and auto detailing, which might be what he’s best known for.
“The way it started, I was doing some lighting down here at the Cottages, for the guy who owns that place down there, and a lady worked there, asked if I knew anybody who cleaned trucks,” Stephenson said.
He took on the job himself, and “it came out real nice,” so she referred him to somebody else, he said. After that, word spread quickly.
While Stephenson does charge for detailing and landscaping, money and recognition are not the driving forces behind the things he does for the community — and a long time ago, he wouldn’t have done any of those things without wanting everybody to know.
“I’ve come a long way,” he said. “I’m fresh to the Bible … but I’ve read it and I know what it says, and it says — and this is the way I live my life — you do something for somebody you don’t tell nobody. … Now I’m here for others and not for myself.”
“If somebody’s in need he does drop his stuff and go right away,” neighbor Sheree Nesrsta said.
A big part of why Stephenson is so dedicated to the community is that he sees how dedicated the people of Columbia Lakes are to each other. They have a community Facebook page, which helps to foster connection and opportunities to help one another.
“I think the story is, the way this community’s helped me, provided for me — if I need something I get online — boom,” he said. “Every time I need something, they’re right there. I’ve never been in a community like this, where people actually — I’ve got people I don’t even know help me.”
In the past, Stephenson has traded detailing for use of golf carts, or he’s asked to borrow a riding lawn mower or pressure washer to do landscaping work — and people have delivered, he said.
“It never fails, somebody’s always got something that I need,” Stephenson said.
In turn, when his neighbors need something, he’s there for them, too.
“I don’t worry about yesterday, because that’s gone and over, you can’t do nothing about it. Tomorrow you’re not guaranteed at all, so I don’t even think about that,” Stephenson said. “I live today as best as I can and I try to help somebody every day and do it better than I did yesterday, and it seems to be working pretty good.”
