Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a compassionate and consecrated woman of God, the first lady of the Greater Mount Zion Church family, Lady Jean Hendricks. We thank God for your beautiful spirit which exemplifies the love of Christ in all that you do and say. Your Christian life has impacted many, and you have been inspired to be an inspiration to someone else. You have been blessed to be a blessing to so many others, you know your purpose and each day of your life you walk in your purpose. Much love to you and may the favor of God continue to abide in your life. Proverbs 31:10-31.
Irene Aguilar Kendrick
To Savannah, may God give you strength to get through these tough times. And know we love you and are here for you. Love you always.
Dian Marie Long
Sending my son Mike and grandkids Aiden and Lucy a big hugs and lots of love from Grandma from Louisiana.
Alice Robinson
Big shout out to my beautiful daughter-in-law, Christina Robinson. You are awesome. Just wanted to let you know that you are a blessing to me. … Love you.
Tommie Liska
Shout out to my daughter, Emily Liska-Bench-Hall, who is a teacher at T.W. Ogg.
CK “Kay” Millsap
Huge shout out and thank you to Freeport Elementary School. What a professional staff. You all are well-grounded, dedicated, compassionate and go that extra mile to take care of our kiddos. You all make us Freeport proud. Kudos!
Judy Blair Mosqueda
Just want to send a hug to Lili for all you do for me. It never goes unnoticed.
Takeshia Marie
Sending myfamily big and lots of love after our loss. She’s in a better place, though. Love ewach and every one of y’all. R.I.P. Granma.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to Pastor Mark Johnson, first lady Teralyn and daughter Jalisa Jackson on their first Appreciation Celebration at the Zion Temple AME Church. We thank God for bestowing to us a pastor with a heart of pure gold who, like a good shepherd, not only protects, provides, prays for his flock, but he practices what he preaches. Thank you, Pastor Jackson and family, for serving the Zion Temple Church Family and our communities by demonstrating to humankind the purpose of one’s life is to show compassion and the will to help others. Genuine love is when you love others, knowing you will get nothing in return. You have blessed us beyond measure.
Frances Janik Vaughn
Big shout out and hug to my wonderful husband, Arnold Vaughn. You are my world and I love you!
Shelby Vaughn
I probably have the greatest kids in the world. Lillie, keep rocking those college exams! William, thank you for being a big help. Weston, proud of your reading skills. Barrett, love you little guy.
