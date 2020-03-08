F iguring out life after high school is a big source of stress for many teens about to graduate. College, a common option, often can add to the anxiety being of the financial burden being presented.
One Angleton High School student found a way to pay for her four years, the only criteria being the knowledge she acquired throughout her school career.
Emily Kristensen is the recipient of the Brockman Scholarship, a very prestigious, full-ride scholarship given to only 50 people in the United States. The merit-based scholarship covers five years of study on the College Station campus of Texas A&M University. The scholarship is given to top students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees in college as well as a masters in business from the Mays Business School.
The application process started in August for Kristensen, who wasn’t even sure she wanted to apply.
“I was taking a tour at A&M for the National Scholar Day and there was a booth at one of the fairs,” she said. “I was really excited when I got into the second round of interviews because I didn’t expect to get past the first round and I wasn’t even going to apply at first.”
Kristensen was accepted early into the Brockman Scholars program, an opportunity awarded to only a portion of the applicants. Remaining applicants must wait until late March for their decision.
“After my second interview, I got an email that said because of the strength of my application and my interview they wanted to grant me early acceptance into the scholarship program,” she said. “I started crying because I was so happy.”
Along with being a Brockman Scholar, Kristensen also recently was named a National Merit Scholar Finalist.
“I am so excited that Emily’s academic achievements are being recognized, especially as a National Merit Finalist,” counselor Yvonne Goldman said. “She has worked very hard during her time here at Angleton High School, and I can’t wait to see all that she is able to accomplish in her future.”
Although Kristensen did not have the extent of advanced placement courses as other students had because they were not available at her school, she still persevered.
“A lot of people that I met had very strong STEM backgrounds and very strong computer programming teams, and they had taken classes like AP physics,” she said. “I felt like I would be behind everyone else but still expected to perform at the same level.”
Throughout her four years at Angleton High School, Kristensen has consistently performed at a high level in academics and band.
“I really put all of my effort into everything I do, no matter what it is,” Kristensen said. “It’s not something where you get satisfaction immediately; it’s going to come a lot later.”
After beginning her undergraduate in general engineering, Kristensen wants to major in civil engineering.
“I like bridges and my dad moves bridges for a living and I think it’s really interesting whenever he tells me about it,” she said.
Although the scholarship was a big incentive, Kristensen has felt other draws to A&M.
“I like the family feel that is there. I feel like when I go I’ll make a good group of friends,” she said. “I’m excited to learn about their weird traditions.”
Kristensen also attributes her success to her inspiring teachers and encouraging family.
“My parents taught me that even though stuff may seem scary, if you put work into it, you’ll get through it,” she said. “Nathan Carter, my first band director, and my percussion director Emilio Monreal pushed me to be out of my comfort zone with my playing and that helped with my confidence. Two other teachers were Dr. Nancy Allen and Dr. Michaela Bratsch. They’ve been my mentors and have helped me get through high school.”
Kristensen immediately distinguished herself in class with her work ethic, Allen said.
“Emily works very hard all the time. She is a perfectionist and always gets things done on time to 100 percent of her ability,” Allen said. “She stood out as a student with how hard she worked and how much she participated in class.”
Allen believes her determination will translate into a successful college career.
“She definitely has the skills and the knowledge that she needs to be successful,” Allen said. “Her work ethic will really help her out especially with the civil engineering program she’s in. It will be easy for her to stay away from distractions and not get bogged down with things that will keep her from doing her best.”
