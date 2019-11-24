ANGLETON
W hen kids are asked where their food comes from, the answer is often “the store” or “Mom.” That’s exactly what the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Brazoria County has set out to change with its annual Captain Shishka Bob Agricultural Awareness Day.
The two-day event, which took place Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, welcomed almost 1,300 fourth-graders from Alvin schools, Angleton Christian, Barrow Elementary, Brazosport Christian, Damon Elementary, Danbury, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Sweeny and West Columbia, said Jessica Chase, agriculture and natural resources extension agent for AgriLife in Brazoria County.
“We’ve grown almost every year and added more schools,” Chase said. “This year we added in Damon, and we switched to Alvin. Angleton, unfortunately, couldn’t make it this year.”
Every year, the organization gets more grants and sponsorships from people to help fund the program and education supplies and feed all the students, Chase said.
Captain Shishka Bob has been a staple since 2013, Chase said, and originated when it became apparent many kids don’t really know where their food and other consumed food products actually come from.
“We want them to learn how (agriculture) touches their lives every single day,” she said. “Everything they’re doing, ag is a part of it.”
“It’s a good educational program,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. Every year, Sebesta addresses the kids in the introduction before they’re released to the different educational sessions.
While the program is hosted by AgriLife, the sessions students attend are done in cooperation with other organizations, including the Brazoria County Beekeepers Association, the Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau and 4-H.
The Farm Service Agency gave an educational welcome that taught kids about acres and what crops are commonly grown in Brazoria County, including rice, which is the most-produced crop in Brazoria County with a little more than 15,000 acres.
The students and their teachers then were released to rotate between 11 educational sessions — corn, pecans, swine, poultry, cotton, bees, water, seafood, beef, rice and AgMyth Busters.
At each session, the food item was broken down into its nutritional benefits and byproducts, and children learned how the commodity could be used. For instance, honey from bees can be used to condition instrument strings and in the production of cough drops.
Some of the sessions included live animals kids could meet, including an Aberdeen cow, piglets and baby chicks. Real pecans were also used to teach students how the popular nuts have been hybridized over hundreds of years; cultivated paper shell pecans are bigger than their native counterparts.
The cotton presentation, given by Don Fuchs, secretary and treasurer for the Farm Bureau, included a miniature cotton gin demonstrating how the plant fiber is separated from the seed. While the fibers go into making clothes, the seed is used in a variety of different products kids might consume without even realizing they contain cotton, Fuchs said.
“They get surprised when you tell them that all the food they eat has a component of cotton in it, like the vegetable oil,” Fuchs said. “Much of the vegetable oil is composed of cottonseed oil.”
It’s not just oil to oil, however. The cereal and peanut butter they eat are two other common products that contain cottonseed oil, he said.
The kids learn a lot, but some of the adult presenters get just as much out of the event as the kids.
“For me, it’s about engaging and seeing that light bulb or that spark, where you can see that they honestly use their imaginations and get it,” said AgriLife horticulturist Stephen Brueggerhoff said, who gave the pecan presentation. “We can talk in a way that will help to spark their imagination and get them to understand.”
The hope is students learn how close they are to agriculture every day and that they take that knowledge home with them, Chase said.
“I feel honored that we can be a part of this, and I’m really hoping that we are able to continue to do so, and add more schools and bring more of the community into it,” Chase said. “I’m excited for the future.”
