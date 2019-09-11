Before we get to the food, I have to address this.
Now that Labor Day is over, the fashion police tell us we can’t wear white. Fashion police? Who made this ridiculous rule, and why do we feel the need to abide by it? I never have and never will. I view white as a color. If we can’t wear white in the winter, why is it we can wear black in the summer? Why do they make garments in white wool? That’s a little too hot to wear in the summer, don’t you think?
This was brought to my feeble mind because I just bought a white dress. As a matter of fact, I bought two. Do I plan to wear them? Yes, yes I do. I am not a slave to fashion. Anyone who knows me knows that. I like the jeans with the tears and holes. I have a top that looks like it is at least a hundred years old. And, of course, it cost like today’s prices.
As a matter of fact, one Friday night, Nancy Rossetti and I got caught up in it, literally. She and Wallace passed me at the American Legion Hall to get back to their table where we are seen most every Friday night. She got her bracelet hung in my rags. Of course, this was almost an emergency because if we didn’t get it untangled, my whole top would unravel. What it would reveal would not be a pretty sight. Of course, just like a man who doesn’t care about women’s fashions, Wallace said as we worked very carefully to get untangled, “I bet you paid a lot for that top!” Statement of the year. Yes, you are right Wallace, these rags don’t come cheap, and it came from a very exclusive shop in Alaska, too!
I think that’s the closest Nancy and I have ever been. Yeah, we were the center of attention that night.
And the next time I go shopping with Cheryl in Alaska, I’m going to listen to her. (Yeah right!) She advised me not to buy it. Sometimes your kids have better sense than their parents! And maybe — just maybe — better taste.
Anyway, I’m going to the American Legion Hall this Friday night and I’m wearing one of my new white dresses — because I can!
n n n
This recipe has it all, bacon, potatoes and cheese. It don’t get no better ‘n that! And the upside is it comes from Becky.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
Ingredients
2 medium-sized red potatoes, cut into eight wedges each
1/2 teaspoon salt
16 center-cut bacon slices
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup diced red onion
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 garlic clove, minced
12 ounces Queso Blanco pasteurized prepared cheese product, cubed
1 (8-ounce) block (or black) pepper Jack cheese, shredded
1/2 cup half-n-half
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles
1 plum tomato, seeded and diced
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
Place a lightly greased wire rack in an aluminum foil-lined 15-by-10-inch jelly roll pan.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Sprinkle potato wedges with salt. Wrap each with one bacon slice. Arrange potato wedges in a single layer in prepared pan. Sprinkle with pepper.
Bake at 425 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until bacon is crisp and browned.
Meanwhile, sauté onion in hot oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat five minutes or until tender. Add garlic, and sauté one minute. Remove from heat.
Combine Queso Blanco, next three ingredients and onion mixture in a large microwave-safe glass bowl. Microwave on high 2 1/2 minutes; stir and microwave 2 1/2 more minutes or until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth, stirring at one-minute intervals.
Stir diced tomato and cilantro into Queso Blanco mixture. Serve dip with potato wedges.
Tips: You could also use Velveeta Queso Blanco for prepared cheese product.
Gin here: I wonder if you could use Chili Con Queso. I don’t know why not. But I don’t do much cooking anymore, so don’t listen to me!
This dish sounds so goooooood! I wish I had some right this very minute. Thanks to you again, Becky. Hope you are staying cooler in Washington than we are here in the South.
n n n
The U.S. Open Tennis tournament is in its second week, and the cold fronts haven’t started to come as I predicted. But, it isn’t over yet. It will be over by the time you read this. I hope my record is not broken. I always predict the fronts to start coming out before the Open is over. That doesn’t mean we will get them, but it starts to give us hope one will make it this far and get the heat the heck out of here.
Have a good week!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.