Peter and I felt like our normal selves last week. We ate at Wayside Pub and had what I refer to as a couple of bottles of “medicine” (with 2 slices of lime). After we planted the fig tree, I was more than ready for some “medicine.”
Then we ate at Chili’s one time. So nice to be out among people again. I hate the term “our new normal.” I’m going back to normal.
This week we are installing some more lights around the house. I have been having some strange things happening around here and maybe if the house is all lit up that will stop. If you are not in the habit of locking yourself in your house daytime and, of course, at night, I would suggest you start doing so. We all think the things that happen to other people will never happen to us, but just think, to other people you are “other people!”
Here is another kind of bread pudding. I love bread pudding. When I cooked, I think I made the very best, but don’t have a clue how I did it now. I was looking at the recipe the other day and none of it seemed familiar to me because I added more of this and more of that.
Oh well, it involves the oven and I don’t want to heat up the house trying to replicate something that would probably come as something I didn’t like. That has happened since I have cooked a little for Peter and me. But I blame it all on his English taste buds. After all he drinks ALE!
Oh, I nearly forgot. This recipe is, of course, sent to us by our Ms. Becky who lives in the good state of Washington! Thanks, Beck!
Blueberry Bread and Butter Pudding
INGREDIENTS
1 pound loaf white sandwich or Pullman bread or 14 to 16 slices (stale is fine)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened or melted, plus a smidge to butter the pan
1 cup fresh blueberries
6 tablespoons granulated sugar
zest of 1/2 lemon
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
6 large eggs
3 cups whole milk
1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
powdered sugar,
golden or maple syrup to finish (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Dab bread slices with 3 tablespoons melted butter. If your bread is already stale, no need to pre-toast/dry it out. If it’s fresh, heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread slices on two trays and bake for five to 10 minutes, until firm to the touch bout not yet browned. If desired, you can cut the slices on the diagonal now, too. (I find this easier once the bread is firm).
Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch or other 3-quart casserole dish. Fan bread slices out in pan. Scatter blueberries over and be sure to tuck some between slices so they can burrow and collapse. Place sugar and lemon zest in the bottom of a small dish and use your fingertips to rub the zest into the sugar so it breaks up a bit and also releases the most flavor. Sprinkle half of lemon sugar over bread and blueberries. Whisk eggs in a large bowl and slowly whisk in milk. Stir in vanilla and salt. Pour custard slowly and evenly over bread, berries and sugar. Sprinkle with remaining lemon sugar.
Let mixture soak for 15 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the fridge. When you’re ready to bake it, heat oven (or increase temperature to 375 degrees. Bake pudding until a knife inserted into the center of the casserole and turned slightly causes no liquid custard to spill into the crack, approximately 30 to 40 minutes. This can vary by the density of your bread; it can sometimes take up to 45 minutes.
Let cool slightly before cutting into squares. Dust with powdered sugar or serve with a syrup on the side, if desired.
Becky didn’t say and I’m guessing you could use most any berry you wanted to, but blueberries are so good for you. I eat them every morning with my Honey Nut Cheerios.
Here’s a funny for you:
Wife: Did I get fat during the Quarantine?
Husband: You were never skinny!
Time of Death: 4/25/20 11:23pm.
Cause of Death: Coronavirus!
There’s a moral here guys! Have a great week and think normal will come soon.
