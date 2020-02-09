Well, Sister Charlotte created a monster for me. She made a snuggle bed for Bentley. Emily crawled in it, and then it became hers. She gets in it, turns around and uses the pillow to lay her sweet head.
Then, of course, Bentley wants it. Not to snuggle in, mind you — he wants me to put either his skunk or baby in it, and he roots to the bottom of the snuggle bed to retrieve it and throws it around for a while. Then, of course, by that time, Emily is back in it. And it starts all over again. Bentley brings me his baby and I put it in the back of the bed. He roots it out. And away we go again.
So, Sister Charlotte has made Emily her very own. It will arrive in the mail any time now. Do I think this will solve the problem? No! They will want the same one, of course. Human nature, I think they call it.
Yes, my four-legged babies are almost human. They just can’t talk. That is probably a good thing. It brings back memories of raising real kids. The two-legged ones could talk. Was that fun, too? Most of the time.
Easy Chicken Enchilada Crescent Bake
Ingredients
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce
2 (8-ounce) cans Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or Pillsbury Crescent Recipe Creations refrigerated seamless dough sheet
1 1/4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
Directions
In 2-quart saucepan, mix chicken and 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.
Separate or cut dough into eight long rectangles (if using crescent rolls, press perforations to seal). Spoon chicken mixture and 1 tablespoon of cheese onto one long side of each rectangle. Roll up; pinch edges to seal. Place seam side down in 13-by-9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over enchiladas and sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees 15 to 20 minutes.
Easy Crescent Taco Bake
Ingredients
1 (8-ounce) can Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
1 pound lean (at least 80 percent) ground beef
3/4 cup Old El Paso Thick’n Chunky salsa
2 tablespoons Old El Paso taco seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Shredded lettuce, as desired
Diced tomato, as desired
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll dough; separate into eight triangles. Place in ungreased 9-inch square pan or 10-inch pie plate; press over bottom and up sides to form crust.
In 10-inch skillet, cook beef over medium heat eight to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in salsa and taco seasoning mix; simmer five minutes. Spoon meat mixture in crust-lined pan; sprinkle with cheese.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown and cheese is melted. Served topped with lettuce and tomato.
Tips: A 4.5-ounce can of Old El Paso chopped green chiles can be added to the meat mixture. Serve with additional salsa, sour cream and avocado slices.
Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake
Ingredients
3/4 cup butter, melted and cooled
1 cup milk
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups granular sucrolose sweetener such as Splenda
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 cups all-purpose flour
1-3/4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1 1/2 cups Malitol brown sugar substitute
3/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 cup butter, softened
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
In a large bowl, stir together the melted butter, milk, eggs, vanilla and 1 1/2 cups sugar substitute. Combine 3 cups of flour and baking powder; stir into the wet ingredients until just blended. Fold in the blueberries. Spread evenly in the prepared pan.
In a small bowl, stir together the brown sugar substitute, 3/4 cup of flour and cinnamon. Stir in the softened butter with a fork until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over the top of the cake.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. This cake is best served warm.
Thanks to our friends at Pillsbury. And let me say this about that — all cake is best when served warm, in my own stupid opinion.
Hope your team won the Super Bowl. I hope the Chiefs lost. I lost on them one time. I’ll know in a while. Remember this is written a week early!
