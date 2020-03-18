RIVER FALLS, Wisc.
Local earns degree from UW-River Falls
Rebecca Stratton of Pearland graduated with a Master of Science, Health and Wellness Management in December.
Stratton was one of 369 graduates in the winter class at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls.
SAN ANTONIO
Kanski named honor graduate at UTSA
Scott Kanski of Lake Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in December for the University of Texas at San Antonio.
WICHITA, Kansas
Kauffman achieves Dean’s Honor Roll
Kelsey Kauffman of Pearland secured a spot on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Wichita State University.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time at least 12 credit hours and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
HAY, Kansas
Pearland, Rosharon students graduate
Jack Hatton of Pearland graduated with an Education Specialist in advanced professional studies, specializing in education administration, from Hays State University.
Kristi Lynn Mack of Rosharon graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies, specializing in human services.
SAN MARCOS
LJ man earns degree from Texas State
Aaron M. Powell of Lake Jackson recently graduated with a bachelor of science, majoring in computer science and minoring in applied mathematics, from Texas State University.
TYLER
Locals on dean’s list
Several Brazoria County students recently earned a place on the honor roll and dean’s list at the University of Texas at Tyler.
HONOR ROLL
Amanda Price, Lake Jackson
Gabriella Sablatura, Pearland
DEAN’S LIST
Zachary Smolen, Lake Jackson
Trevor Loza, Pearland
Danny Varghese, Rosharon
MADISON, Wisconsin
LJ man graduates
Ho Jae Lee of Lake Jackson graduated College of Engineering with a doctor of philosophy, majoring in chemical engineering, from the University of Wisconsin.
KERRVILLE
Student makes Dean’s List in fall 2019
Addison Hutchings of Pearland secured a spot on the dean’s list at Schreiner University.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
