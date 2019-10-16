LAKE JACKSON — Celebrate the American music that has been bringing people together for generations with the U.S. Air Force Academy Band’s Wild Blue Country.
Wild Blue Country will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Clarion at Brazosport College. The concert is free, but tickets are required.
The music of Wild Blue Country invokes warm memories of home and family, telling stories of love, romance, heartache and adventure. From the classic tunes of national treasures including Dolly Parton to those from modern favorites Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, Wild Blue Country brings audiences an unforgettable experience that is good, clean fun.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Visit the Wild Blue Country website at www.usafacademyband.af.mil or Facebook page @usafacademyband for more about he group.
All U.S. Air Force Academy Band performances are presented on behalf of Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria.
For tickets, call the Clarion Box Office at 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
