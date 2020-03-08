I told you I was struck by an energy attack a week or so ago to clean out my closet. I got the closet to a certain stage (the messy one) and quit. But I got a lot of feedback from people wondering why I ever started to tackle this huge job in the first place.
The best one was from pretend sister Charlotte in Baton Rouge. She said a lot, but this I can print. She wanted to know why I felt the need to do that, and how much time did I spend in my closet anyway? I agreed with everything she said, but at this point, I can’t stop.
Let’s just say it’s a work in progress. It will get finished someday soon, I hope. Just waiting for another energy attack. No telling how long that will take, as it seems they are coming far and fewer these days.
Peter told me he bought me a present. Now, as good as that sounds, and I appreciate the presents he gives me, I had to ask him, “Please tell me it’s not another tree.” He didn’t say it wasn’t, so I was afraid it was.
He doesn’t just plant a tree, He PLANTS A TREE. The last two took us all day and was a process. So when he just laughed, I was so afraid I was getting another tree.
It was a tomato plant already planted in a pot. All I have to do is place it on the back porch and let it do its thing. That I can do without getting any sore muscles. I love it. Good boy!
Hi Gin,
I just made this for lunch. Really good. Healthy, as well!
My daughter forwarded the recipe this morning and I happened to have the ingredients, so it was easy.
Also, I wanted to tell you about something that happened the other day. As I passed the display of tomatoes at the grocery, I was overwhelmed by the scent, and I said to myself, “I want a room spray that smells like that.” Little did I know there are a dozen companies that sell fresh tomato and sunshine spray. I have ordered some, of course.
If you are not a tomato lover, this means nothing. But I think there is nothing that makes me feel more that the world is a perfect place than fresh ripe tomatoes on a sunny day. Just thought I would share.
Have a great day!
Linda
No Mayo Broccoli and Blueberry Salad
20 minutes to prepare; serves six.
Ingredients
1 large head broccoli, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup blueberries
1/2 cup dried cranberries
3 tablespoons, chopped or slivered
1 large apple, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 small red onion, diced
2 teaspoons lemon zest (optional)
Dressing
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
3 tablespoons honey
1/2 lemon, juiced
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon water
DIRECTIONS
In a large bowl, toss diced apple, broccoli, blueberries, cranberries, onion, lemon zest and almonds.
In a separate bowl, whisk together yogurt, honey, lemon juice, vinegar and water. Pour over top of salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to three days.
Linda, that is what I call Super Food! And it does sound delicious. I love all the ingredients and how easy it is to prepare. That is one of those dishes you make and during the day when you feel a little lank, you can have a quick snack to hold you over. Thank you so much for sharing.
How are your babies doing? Linda has three four-legged babies and they are all so cute and pretty and white. And they have a wardrobe like Cheryl’s little Wriggle (my grandbaby).
Cheryl sent me a picture of Wriggle in her red-and-black-checkered flannel pajamas. All four legs are covered. She was laying in her daddy’s lap. Cute, cute, cute.
Wriggle resides in Alaska and wears the cutest clothes every day. I tried one time to dress Emily and she got it off, the dress didn’t survive. I tried one more time and Doblo helped her get it off. I finally got the message and gave up … she does not want to wear ruffles on her cute little rump. Bentley wears only a bandana and he’s happy with it. But, it eventually finds its way on the floor.
So, with these kinds of attitudes, I will be saving a lot of money that I can spend on me for some more clothes. (Unneeded, of course, but oh well).
Anyway, thanks Linda for sharing this easy and healthy recipe with us. And while we are talking about healthy. I eat Cheerios with blueberries every morning. I’m not saying this is the reason that my blood work always comes back looking good, but I really believe in it. And talk about easy.
Have a great week and take good care of yourself. I need all the readers I can get. Try this salad and Cheerios and blueberries and live a longer and healthier life, I hope.
