ANGLETON — Five Brazoria and Galveston County students participated in the Texas Farm Bureau’s 56th annual Youth Leadership Conference.
Nicole Coker, Cami Joubert, Sara Jennings, Emily Kinane and Emily Norsworthy represented the Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau at the conference, which took place June 10-14 at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.
“YLC is a great opportunity for our students to gain the knowledge and skills they need to become the next generation of leaders,” said Tom Ferguson, Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau president. “These young ladies are well on their way to becoming successful young leaders after attending this great conference.”
Students who attend the Youth Leadership Conference engage in goal-setting activities that help build character, confidence and leadership skills. Students also learn about the free enterprise system and how it’s the foundation that enables America to prosper.
“The YLC experience is designed to help each student examine and uncover their own personal attributes and abilities,” Ferguson said. “They’re encouraged to use their talents and skills in a way that will help them to lead successfully.”
The Youth Leadership Conference is open to high school juniors and seniors. Students who attended the year prior may apply to return as junior counselors, who serve as team leaders for the students.
Attendees also are eligible to enter the Texas Farm Bureau’s Free Enterprise Speech Contest for a chance at a college scholarship and to apply for the Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship.
For information, call the Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau at 979-849-9331 or visit texasfarmbureau.org/youth.
