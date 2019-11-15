LAKE JACKSON
Brazoria County music lovers have the opportunity next week to see Brazosport College’s annual Jazztravaganza, which will bring band members from various Brazosport schools together with guest musicians for a special performance.
Jazztravaganza gives music students the chance to spend time with and learn from world-class professional musicians. This year, those musicians include Aubrey Logan and members of her band, who will perform with students at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Clarion.
A total of seven school bands will perform that night, including Clute Intermediate, Lake Jackson Intermediate, Freeport Intermediate, Brazosport High, and both the a.m. and p.m. Jazz Bands from Brazoswood High School. The Brazosport College Jazz Band will participate as well, said Richard Birk, Coordinator of Music for Brazosport College. Each band will perform a total of three songs, one of which Logan and/or members of her band will act as guest soloists.
Logan is an internationally known singer, songwriter, and trombone player with an extensive résumé: she has been featured by Postmodern Jukebox, toured with Dave Koz, performed with a variety of celebrity artists and recorded some of her own albums. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, she will be doing a performance of her own which will include songs from both her first album, “Impossible,” and her newest, “Where the Sunshine is Expensive.”
For her part, Logan is most excited to interact with the students and have a great time.
“I have heard it’s such a joyous week and a joyous kind of event that I’ll be taking part in, so I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.
This will be Logan’s first time to participate in Jazztravaganza, Birk said.
“What we try to do is bring in great musicians who we think will work well with the students but also that will be great role models for them,” he said. “I think Aubrey really fits the bill with that.”
She has performed in a variety of different styles across different genres, Birk said, and it’s important to him that students see her versatility and how she engages with an audience.
Jazztravaganza will include time for students to learn about the professional side of music from Logan and her experience. Even though the industry changes so much, people will always want music in their lives, she said, and that’s something she hopes to teach the students.
“It’s important to me that they walk away realizing that music is something that will always be around,” she said. “Whether or not they’re aspiring to become professional musicians, it’s something they’ll always have in their lives.”
The student concert Thursday is free and open to the public. Tickets to Logan’s performance Friday are $25 for adults and $20 for senior citizens and can be purchased by calling the Clarion box office at 979-230-3156 or visiting brazosport.edu/business-community/clarion.
