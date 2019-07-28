ANGLETON — Hungry residents looking for Southern comfort food will soon have their appetites quenched as popular Lake Jackson restaurant Asiel’s is expanding to Angleton with sister restaurant The Dirty South.
Scheduled to open in October in Angleton’s downtown district, The Dirty South, 116 N Velasco, will feature a cast iron kitchen menu, craft cocktail and live music.
Asiel’s previously expanded with Poly Pop and this is another great way to reach more customers in the county, said Audra Robinson, who owns the restaurants along with her husband Adam.
“We just decided it was time,” she said. “We had a lot of success, our customers love it. We thought it was time to start looking at other concepts.”
The Dirty South will have a Southern comfort type of vibe and everything cooked in the kitchen will use a cast-iron skillet, Robinson said.
“I think the cast iron skillet brings even more authenticity to that,” she said. “We are going to stick with Southern comfort food.”
Asiel’s has helped serve a large number of people in Lake Jackson and she’s looking forward to continuing that in Angleton, Robinson said.
“I feel extremely grateful to have this opportunity to serve people in a way that is meaningful,” she said.
The Dirty South moving into downtown Angleton is a welcome addition to the city’s existing amenities, City Manager Scott Albert said.
“The new restaurant creates another opportunity to bring people together in the downtown area which benefits all shop owners and continues to energize the revitalization of downtown,” he said.
The same qualities that make Asiel’s and Poly Pop work will also be integrated at The Dirty South, Robinson said.
“We have some amazing teammates that work alongside us,” she said. “We are going to use everything we have learned in this journey so far.”
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/dirtysouthangleton/
