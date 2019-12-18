ALVIN — As he scarfed down his syrup-coated pancakes, Aiden Cordova couldn’t contain his excitement about getting a chance to visit with Santa Claus.
“I’m done!” he said, laying his fork on the empty plate. “I know what I want. I want a remote control monster truck.”
Aiden and his family joined hundreds of local families who received a free breakfast, food, toys and a visit with St. Nick during the Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7. The event is the culmination of the 31st annual Feed the Hungry/Shellie Garza Memorial Alvin ISD and Alvin Community College Food and Toy Drive.
The Toy Drive was in conjunction with Toys for Tots.
“I think this event is awesome,” said Aiden’s mother, Amanda. “It’s a big help for families like us. This is really good for the community.”
Food and toys collected during the drive were distributed at two locations — the ACC campus in Alvin and Manvel High School.
The event was made possible through Alvin Community College, Alvin ISD and volunteers from the community and other civic organizations. About 1,300 people were treated to breakfast and about 450 families were nominated to receive donated food and toys.
The Food and Toy Drive was started by members of the ACC Church of Christ Student Fellowship 31 years ago.
All Alvin ISD campuses participated in the food drive. Several tons of nonperishable food were donated to the food drive from the Alvin ISD schools and ACC.
There were dozens of volunteers at ACC, including students and staff, Alvin ISD students, ACC Culinary Arts alumni and students, Alvin Church of Christ members, Alvin Sunrise Rotary, Girl Scout Troops and community volunteers. Alvin ISD employees and ACC’s Culinary Arts students cooked the pancake breakfast.
“We love giving back to the community,” said Vicky Vasquez, who is the cafeteria manager at Nelson Elementary.
Vasquez joined members of her staff and made more than 1,000 pancakes at the Alvin location.
ACC Culinary Arts alum Adam McIntosh joined the volunteers to help make the breakfast for the families.
“The community we have here is wonderful,” he said. “I felt like I wanted to help out as much as I can.”
