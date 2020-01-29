ANGLETON
History a nd politics will always be intertwined, and learning about one can provide opportunities to learn about the other. The Brazoria County Historical Museum’s recent Collection Talk — an interactive discussion — offered the chance for community members to examine the museum’s collection of political artifacts, and in doing so, to learn a little bit about history.
The museum has probably about 1,000 political artifacts, once you count up all the little pieces including campaign pins and buttons, said curator Michael Bailey. “Then we start getting into ... a lot of that is reproduced out of our collection.”
Those collection reproductions include news articles, campaign posters, political cartoons and more, dating as far back as the 1860s. Bailey pointed out that one of the ways to age campaign materials is to look for a printer’s bug — a mark that each specific printer would put on materials they printed, which you don’t see anymore, he said.
A good portion of the evening focused on women’s suffrage. The 19th amendment was passed in June 1919 and was ratified by the 36th state in 1920 — making 2020 the hundredth anniversary of the year women received the vote.
“I thought it was very interesting about the women’s suffrage history,” Gloria Heitman said.
She plans to return to the Museum in May to see the women’s suffrage exhibit, she said.
“It’s multifold,” Bailey said of the purpose of the Collection Talk. “We exchange ideas, and I get to hear stories so I think that makes me a better historian because now I’ve got a new story to tell. But it also brings out memories.”
One particular artifact, a campaign button with “SISSY” printed on it, sparked a forgotten memory for one of the ladies attending.
“When I was little, Sissy Farenthold was instrumental in campaigning to get the (Equal Rights Amendment) passed in Texas, and so I think I was like 10 when all that was going on,” said Alexa Duke. “I just remember, you know, girls — we looked up and we were like, ‘We like Sissy! She’s taking charge!’ And I had completely forgotten about her until I … saw that button.”
While Texas ratified the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, it ultimately did not pass, Bailey said.
But it just passed in Virginia, which is the 38th state to ratify the amendment, Duke said.
“I’m pretty sure … that was the last vote we needed,” she said.
“We get to bring back memories … and they get to learn other stories,” Bailey said.
Gloves were provided for people to wear if they wanted to touch any of the artifacts, which included children’s clothes designed to draw attention to a political campaign, and aged ballot boxes. One box even contains ballots that might have just been forgotten.
“Theoretically, those shouldn’t exist,” Bailey said. “Your ballots and all that stuff are destroyed after the election. For some reason I have a whole box of ballots — and I don’t know if they were ever counted or not.”
What’s interesting about the campaign materials is they’re an illustration of marketing tactics.
“All this stuff goes into how we select our candidates, so this marketing is getting out there and making your voice known,” Bailey said. “It’s a wonderful thing we’ve observed over the years because we’re the only ones who really have that free system where we can produce all this stuff and have all these candidates.”
Collectively, the various artifacts illustrate the ebb and flow of the political landscape, particularly with the various political parties, he said. In addition to the few political parties there are, a total of 17 people — the majority of whom were write-in candidates — ran for U.S. President in 2016.
Bailey pulled the list of 17 presidential candidates from a general and joint election cumulative report specific to Brazoria County. While that information is specific to the area, it can provide insight into political picture that’s bigger than just Brazoria County.
“Those are just your presidential candidates,” Bailey said. “That’s not your Congressmen and all that stuff.”
Together, different political artifacts can inform the public about the history of that time period.
“Texas was No. 6 in ratifying the women’s right to vote; that’s really quick, compared to how many votes that they needed,” Bailey said. “Governor Hogg — he makes Labor Day a legitimate holiday in 1894. So think about giving recognition to labor that early as not only a viable movement but also something we should appreciate and pay tribute to.
“It does show changing attitudes,” he said.
