Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to one of God’s faithful servants, Brenda Grice Ratliff. Brenda is a devoted parishioner at the St. Joseph Baptist Church, and the Rev E.L. Dawson is the angel of the house. Your life is a shining example of how God works in and through his people. God’s power is mighty in your life, and He will not only walk with you but He will go before you to make your pathway bright and beautiful. We pray you will have many more spirit-filled birthdays as you continue to spread the Good News of Jesus’ wonder working power of salvation. “Let all that I am praise the Lord; with my whole heart; I will praise His holy name.” Psalm 103:1
Celia “Morales” Lewis
Shout out to Andy, Andrew and Adan for completing the Chevron half marathon, Y’all rock!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and celebratory blessings to two of God’s chosen vessels on their 59th wedding anniversary, Roosevelt Johnson Sr. and Laura Johnson. Roosevelt and Laura are fruitful members of the Zion Temple AME Church and the Rev. Mark Jackson is the shepherd of the house. You have exemplified through your marriage that teamwork is two pulling in the same direction God has set for them. Working as a team requires us to glorify God, and one of the best ways to glorify God is to obey His command to love each other, to really care for others and to love them like God loves us. This love is patient, kind, never gives up, never loses faith, endures everything and last forever (First Corinthians 13). God bless you and shower you with His grace.
