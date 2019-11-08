As summer turns to fall, cooler weather draws people to the great outdoors. In a sense, the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra plans to do something similar when it performs a selection of classical pieces inspired by nature this weekend.
The Brazosport Symphony Orchestra will perform “The Great Outdoors” tomorrow at the Clarion at Brazosport College. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
The performance will feature selections from composers such as Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Aaron Copland and Edvard Grieg.
“A lot of the most beautiful music ever written has been inspired by nature, so we wanted to do a concert that is inspired by the beauty of nature,” conductor Brian Casey said. He has been involved with music in Brazoria County for more than 30 years, and this is his second year to conduct the orchestra.
The orchestra will open with Peer Gynt’s “Morning Mood” by composer Edvard Grieg, which is often used in cartoons and movies to depict the morning, Casey said. It will also perform Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake suite, one of the most famous ballets in the world, and Aaron Copland’s “Outdoor Overture” which is “kind of a standard in orchestra repertoire,” Casey said.
The Clarion’s world-class acoustics will serve to enhance the orchestra’s performance.
“We have a piece programmed called ‘Dusk’ by Steven Bryant, which uses clusters of sounds,” Casey said. “There’s not really ever a melody but there are beautiful extended chords and very rich, lush harmonies, and I think in the Clarion, that’s gonna be a really special moment.”
No matter what genre it performs, the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra tries to play music everyone can enjoy. It tries to offer a diverse program throughout its season, Casey said.
By regularly playing different types of music, the orchestra’s goal is to appeal to people of all ages, said Gary Rogers, president of the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra.
“Our hope is that people will come to the symphony, even if it’s for the first time, and want to come back and hear more,” even if it’s not the kind of thing they’d normally listen to, he said.
While some of the orchestra’s other shows might bring in guest artists or be more interactive with the audience, this concert is just music and focuses on the quality of some legendary pieces, Casey said. His hope is “the audience can sit back and let some beautiful sounds wash over them, and perhaps they can envision something in nature that they find beautiful.”
Rogers hopes the audience will appreciate the great energy and effort musicians put forth to bring music of such a high quality and caliber to the Brazosport area, he said.
“It’ll be an evening packed full of music with great composers,” he said.
Tickets are $17 for students and children, $25 for adults and $22 for senior citizens and veterans. Tickets can be purchased by calling 979-230-3156, online at clarion.brazosport.edu or at the door.
