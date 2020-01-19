CLUTE
S hyanne Scarbrough is 11 years old and already knows exactly what she wants to do with her life.
The sixth-grader at Clute Intermediate wants to be a SWAT team member and a heart surgeon, and she has known that since she was 5, according to her mom, Paula.
This past summer, Shyanne was given the chance to experience a little of each firsthand when she participated in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM. During the weeklong summer camp at the University of Houston, she learned about programming robots, investigating crimes and training to be a doctor through hands-on activities.
“It was very interesting, and fun,” Shyanne said of her experience. “We had to concentrate a lot, and pay attention.”
Shyanne was nominated for the program by her fifth-grade math teacher, Melody Ewald-Fabain.
“Shyanne is a wonderful young lady, a great listener, has a great work ethic and was a leader among her classmates,” Ewald-Fabain said. “Shyanne is a very responsible student, and I look forward to many great accomplishments from her in her years to come.”
The Scarbrough family didn’t know anything about the Pathways to STEM program until Shyanne was selected for it, her mother said.
“From what I understand, it’s teachers and administrators that select the students, but they also said at the end of the program that she can nominate someone to go into it as well,” Paula Scarbrough said. “We were not aware of any of this; we had never heard about it until she was nominated.”
“I heard they would nominate people, and then I was really excited to be chosen,” Shyanne said.
Going into the program, Shyanne was most excited about the medical and CSI training, Paula said.
“I didn’t really like the engineering because it just seemed not really my thing,” Shyanne said. “But I have to say I liked CSI and medical because that’s kind of what I want to do when I grow up.”
Shyanne’s middle school curriculum doesn’t cover either of those topics in detail, so the summer camp provided a great opportunity to learn more about them. They would focus on each topic every day, but some days provided a deeper dive into the subject to allow students a more in-depth exploration, she said.
All the activities were hands-on, Shyanne said.
“There were a couple of times that we would write in our books about that activity, but in engineering, we built the robots, and we got to do pretty much everything in medical except for using the scalpel to cut the (cow’s) heart,” Shyanne said. “In CSI we got to do a blood analysis, like dropping our blood — not our blood, but dropping red dye — and we did fingerprints. I still have the book.”
While the program taught Shyanne a lot about three areas of interest, it also allowed her to learn more about herself, Paula Scarbrough said.
“She’s always said, ‘I wanna be SWAT and I wanna be a surgeon,’ but you don’t know that until you see firsthand,” her mother said. “It let her see that she really is interested in the CSI and in the medical. Open her eyes to new aspects — and that’s what I wanted her to get out of it. It helped her, overall, just grow.”
Shyanne would definitely do the camp again if given the opportunity, she said.
“She’s nominated again to do a NASA program,” Paula said. “That particular one has several locations all over the world, and the closest one she could go to is Dallas.”
It’s a great opportunity, but Paula and her husband are hesitant to send Shyanne so far away, so they haven’t yet decided, Paula said. Even Houston, an hour and a half away, was pushing it, she said.
“But it’s kind of, I guess in a way, once in a lifetime,” Paula said. “How often do you get randomly nominated to do this?”
“I would do it 100 million times if I could,” Shyanne said. “The people are really nice there, and there’s kindness everywhere.”
Kindness is important to Shyanne, who wants to grow up to help people.
“I’m actually scared of needles and hospitals,” Shyanne said, “but then it’s like helping people is just a really kind thing to do. There’s not many kind people in this world, and I think we should make that grow.”
