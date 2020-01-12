75 YEARS AGO
R. A. (Bob) Strickland, former secretary and an outstandingly active member of the association since its organization here a couple of years ago, was installed as president of the Freeport Junior Chamber of Commerce at installation ceremonies held at Tarpon Inn Thursday evening of last week.
Mr. Strickland was installed by Wes Brannon, state Jaycee vice-president, of Port Arthur. President Strickland in turn installed his new staff of officers, including:
W.O. Calhoun, first vice president.
M.E. Mayor, second vice-president.
Freeman Ueckert, secretary.
F. Emery, treasurer.
I.E. Warren Jr., dynamo.
Other Jaycee officials and visitors present included: D. Garrison, National Director of Port Arthur; Guy Hays, State Director of Port Arthur; Sam Ruben of Galveston; and Mr. and Mrs. Duke Gowan.
Members and their wives attended the meeting, enjoying dinner, followed by dancing.
50 YEARS AGO
Preliminary voter registration date compiled by Tax Assessor Collector II A Thomas indicates Brazoria County will have a record number of registered voters in 1970.
Thomas said Wednesday estimates by his office put the present number of qualified voters between 40,000 and 45 000. He said about 40,000 of the voters were registered by mail, but a large number have signed up in the office, and the total could finally reach as many as 48,000.
Brazoria County’s previous record was in I96B when over 40,000 voters were registered. The figure for 1969 was about 36,000, he said.
Prior to last year, the county relied only on people coming to the collector’s office substations or requesting applications by mail for registration. Since that time, a computerized tabulation method for registering voters has be used. By this method, persons who were registered last year were sent forms which were then corrected, if necessary, signed and returned. Registration certificates were then mailed after the applications were returned to Thomas’ office.
This method, Thomas said, was chosen as a way to ease paperwork in the office and enable prior registrants to keep their qualification current without having to appear in person to register.
15 YEARS AGO
Federal regulators cleared the final permitting obstacle for developers of a liquefied natural gas terminal on Quintana Island and the start of construction, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Freeport LNG officials received the final piece of the project’s paper foundation Tuesday from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Developers were pleased to secure the last permit, Freeport LNG Development LP spokesman Bill Henry said.
“That’s the last piece of paper we need to start construction,” Henry said. “Now we can go out and move some dirt.”
The terminal will transport up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day once completed. LNG refers to natural gas super-cooled to a liquid state, making the fuel easier to transport in higher volumes over long distances. Construction, originally slated to start last fall, should begin this quarter.
The commission had authorized the whole project last June, commission spokeswoman Celeste Miller said. Tuesday’s letter referred to a very specific proposal on materials to be used in the project, according to documents filed with the regulatory commission.
Federal blessing was required for proposed changes to the terminal’s hazard mitigation system, Miller said.
“It’s a follow-up,” Miller said. “They needed it to go forward because it sounds like they made some modifications.”
It will take a few weeks to secure equipment and several months before significant work begins on the LNG terminal, but the developer plans to host a ground breaking ceremony in February, Henry said.
Quintana Mayor James Nevil was glad the project could progress and looked forward to a good relationship with the companies involved, he said.
“They’ve been held up quite a while,” Nevil said. “I think everybody’s ready for it.”
