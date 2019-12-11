Clara Johnson
Shouts of love, encouragement and get-well prayers to Deacon Malcolm Burton, who is a living testimony of the miraculous healing powers of God. He is an anointed songbird and member of the Heart of Christ Community Church, where Dr. Melvin Johnson is the shepherd of the house. Know that prayers are being sent on your behalf for God’s healing powers to continue to work miracles in your life. “Those who hope in the Lord shall renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles.” Isaiah 40:31
Janet Rickman Reyna
Shout out to all the nonjudgmental people. The people that are willing to help a complete stranger in their times of need. Whether it be just giving someone a hug or a listening ear or whatever they may need at the time, to take that off their already full plate, to just care about another human being. It doesn’t have to cost you anything just to be a good person. We are all going through something. Or have been through it already.
Larry Guthrie
Shout out to Robert Ferguson. Thank you so much for all you do for me. I’m so thankful that your my son-in-law!
Heather Hill
Shout out to everyone that made the new LJ dog park happen. It is going to be awesome!
Erica Zarate Perez
Shout out to Brandon Martinez and Alma Almaraz on their engagement this weekend. I love you both so much, and I can’t wait to see what this life has in store for you both. Congratulations!
Marlena Ruelas
Shout out to Madison Ruelas, Madden and Anita Damian — I could not be the mom I am today without y’all.
Dianna Tamez
Happy belated birthday, Dad 12/9/19! #Carlos E.Tamez #GalvestonTX #TeamTamez.
Rhonda Harrison
Shout out to granddaughter Serina for bring up her grades.
Rose Rodriguez Maynard
Shout out to my daughter, Ashley Whitaker, because she has gone through heck and is doing better now.
Larry Guthrie
A huge shout out to my daughter, Gina Ferguson. Thank you so much for all you do for me. Love you bunches!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and blessings to the George Washington Carver Class of 1966 who held their annual Christmas luncheon. We embrace your vigor, visionary goals and deep enthusiasm as you continue to hold fast to the legacy and love for each other, faculty, students and all the extended families who came through the doors of Carver. May you continue to keep George Washington Carver School alive as you hold the banner of compassion, concern, and charity for all humankind. You are blessed to be a blessing to others, you are inspired to be an inspiration to someone else. Continue to serve your purpose and we know that God will get the glory. Much love to each of you-Class of 1966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.