LAKE JACKSON
It’s never a bad idea to cover your bases — especially in music. On Saturday, the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra will present “Covering All Basses” at the Clarion at Brazosport College.
The performance will feature Austin Crumrine, a 2012 Brazoswood High School graduate.
“Austin is a very gifted musician and performer,” Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Conductor Brian Casey said. “He seems to be especially interested in instruments that produce low sounds such as tuba, string bass and electric bass. He sings bass as well.”
Crumrine will perform on all of those and even sing, Casey said.
“Austin’s a hometown guy, and I think when he goes out to perform, he’s gonna feel very comfortable because this is where he came from,” said Gary Rogers, president of the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra.
Rogers doesn’t believe Crumrine has ever performed with the local orchestra before, but he has all the skills to do so, Rogers said.
The performance will incorporate pieces from composers such as Richard Wagner and Leonard Bernstein, opening with Wagner’s “Prelude Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg.”
“We decided on a repertoire that would … feature instruments that produce the low sounds,” Casey said. “‘Meistersinger’ is one of the most famous string bass excerpts, and we’re gonna do Vaughan Williams’ ‘Tuba Concerto’ that gives Austin a chance to shine on the tuba.”
The performance will also include Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee” played by Crumrine on the tuba, which is very unheard of for such a technical piece of music, Casey said.
“Usually the orchestra does not use an electric bass, but this concert’s gonna feature a lot of different types of bass,” Rogers said. “It’s gonna have something for everybody — whether you’re a traditional classical person or whether you like things a little bit on the jazz side.”
Students especially could appreciate this performance, Rogers said.
“A lot of students that play low brass in a band don’t ever get to really play in an orchestra,” he said. “It’s a different type of way the music is written for most classical music, but they all can identify with somebody playing tuba.”
Because this is the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra’s fourth concert of the season, it includes an annual highlight — a world premiere of a new piece of music composed especially for the orchestra.
“We’ve had every year a composer’s contest, and what that is is there’s a network of composers and we put out a call for a piece that somebody has composed for the Symphony Orchestra,” Rogers said.
The winning piece, chosen by judges independent of the orchestra, will be performed by the Brazosport symphony orchestra for the first time anywhere, Rogers said.
“I’m kind of excited to see how the audience reacts … to all the different types of bass that (Crumrine) is going to expose them to,” Rogers said. “I think that folks will really see something or hear something that they’re not used to hearing.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $25. Tickets for veterans and for those 65 and older cost $22, and student tickets cost $16.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit the Center for the Arts and Sciences’ website at bcfas.org/event/covering-all-basses.
Corinna Richardson is the features writer for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0150.
